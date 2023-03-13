Colin Farrell was clearly not a fan of Saturday Night Live mocking Irish accents over the weekend. While attending Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, Farrell made it known that he saw the controversial sketch, which mocked him and his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson. Farrell was sitting in the audience when host Jimmy Kimmel approached him with a “fan question,” that did not make the situation any better. The “fan” wrote in that they loved Farrell in Banshees, but they couldn’t understand a word he was saying.

“Watch SNL from last night,” the actor shot back in an obvious reference to the sketch that’s been getting widely roasted for dabbling in Irish stereotypes.

In the sketch, Farrell and Gleeson (played by Mikey Day and Molly Kearny, respectively) are stopped for some red carpet banter at the Oscars. However, they respond in thick, incomprehensible Irish accents, which prompts one of the hosts to quip, “Wow, and they haven’t even started drinking yet!”

You can watch the sketch below:

All the stars are out at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/BHKygkLJPW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

According to The Independent, the sketch was blasted for being “wildly offensive” on social media:

“Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be amongst the most charming and articulate nominees there tonight, but SNL still thinks it’s funny to reduce them to stupid, boring Irish stereotypes? Get in the bin,” one tweet read. “I really don’t know who SNL thinks it’s appealing to whenever it does these god awful ‘the Irish are drunks and no one understands their accent’ bits. But you could say that about most SNL content tbh,” another viewer tweeted.

There’s also the fact that Farrell has spoken openly about his struggles with sobriety, which made the sketch even worse.