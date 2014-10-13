What We Learned About The Upcoming Season Of ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ At New York Comic-Con

Comedy nerds gathered at New York Comic-Con over the weekend to watch Comedy Bang! Bang! creator Scott Aukerman “show clips, make quips, and take sips (of the provided water)” while talking about the upcoming 40-episode fourth season of the IFC program.

Attendees were treated to a screening of CBB‘s upcoming Halloween episode, which sees Aukerman and co-host Reggie Watts (not in attendance) dress as Wayne and Garth while playing host to Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne (dressed as Stephen King’s “Carrie”). Each segment of the episode brilliantly spoofs a different Edgar Allen Poe short story, and is introduced by the Tales from the Crypt bookkeeper. Fans can also expect cameos from Saturday Night Live alumni Horatio Sans and The Lonely Island this season.

When Aukerman was done, the stars of Bob Odenkirk-produced The Birthday Boys gave fans a taste of their smart and absurd humor by screening four sketches from the show’s upcoming second season. The premises ranged from a not-so-savvy political cartoonist who thinks he’s brilliant to a group of friends sharing the most intimate details of their parents’ sex lives. If the preview was any indication, Birthday Boys fans are in for a real treat.

The new seasons of Comedy Bang! Bang! and The Birthday Boys debut October 17th on IFC, but you don’t have to wait until the premiere date to dig in. Catch a full CBB episode (featuring The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun!) right here, and watch several new sketches from The Birthday Boys right here.