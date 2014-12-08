‘Loneliness And Cheeseburgers Are A Dangerous Mix’: 15 Classic Comic Book Guy Quotes From ‘The Simpsons’

1. “Oh, loneliness and cheeseburgers are a dangerous mix.”
From “My Sister, My Sitter,” waiting in the emergency room in a wheelbarrow.
2. “Are you the creator of Hi And Lois? Because you are making me laugh.”
From “The Day The Violence Died,” when Bart seriously underbids for a rare Itchy & Scratchy drawing.
3. “Since we are not familiar with sarcasm, I shall close the cash register.”
From “Marge Be Not Proud,” when Bart hopes he might really just give him $59 to buy Bonestorm.
4. “Oh, a sarcasm detector. Oh, that’s a real useful invention!”
From “They Saved Lisa Brain,” subsequently breaking the sarcasm detector.
5. “What? You mean action figures?”
From “Worst Episode Ever,” when Dr. Hibbert encourages him to “find some friends that aren’t printed on paper.”
6. “There’s no emoticon for what I’m feeling”
From “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes,” expressing his outrage at Homer’s story about Mayor Quimby using the pothole repair money for a swimming pool.
7. “I adore Edna. She’s near mint and comes from a very limited edition — females who will talk to me.”
From “My Big Fat Geek Wedding,” after falling for Mrs. Krabappel.
8. “Oh goody. Now I know whatever happened to Baby Jane.”
From “Worst Episode Ever,” having a rough altercation with Agnes Skinner. Naturally, it would lead to a romance between the pair.
9. “Last night’s Itchy & Scratchy was without a doubt the Worst. Episode. Ever. Rest assured I was on the internet in minutes registering my disgust throughout the world.”
From “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,” giving Poochie’s debut a decidedly negative review and creating an immortal catchphrase in the process.
“Um excuse me, no banging your head on the display case please. It contains a very valuable Mary Worth, in which she advises a friend to commit suicide. Thank you….”
YES.
Good call
I just can’t help myself with shit like this, so …
#3 isn’t quite right. Bart sees a sign in the store that says “Bonestorm $1” so he tries to buy it and CBG says “Allow me to summarize the proposed transaction … you wish to purchase a copy of Bonestrom for $1. Net profit to me, negative $59. (opens register) Oh please, take my $59, I don’t want it. (Bart says “Ok” and reaches for the money). Seeing as you are unfamiliar with the concept of sarcasm, I shall close the register at this point.”
Just as Bart reaches for the money, CBG puts a knife between his hand and the cash. Not sure how that was missed.
The 45 year old virgin bit…”Take the crumbs out of your beard and we got a deal.” “Don’t try to change me baby.”
Sweet Tarts, actually…
/yesIhavenolife
Bart Simpson: Stan Lee came back?
Comic Book Guy: Stan Lee never left. And I’m starting to think that his mind is no longer in mint condition.
“Is there a word in Klingon for loneliness? Ah yes…GARDAK!”
I had to look up “GARDAK” because I’ve always just made a weird guttural sound.
From the Collector, I prefer: ” ”You tricked me! With a ruse so hackneyed, it would make Stan Lee blush.”