On this day in 1993, a 33-year-old former writer for The Simpsons named Conan O’Brien debuted his version of Late Night on NBC. Since then, the lanky redhead from Massachusetts has worked in late night television (on Late Night, briefly on The Tonight Show, and now on Conan) for 25 years, and he hasn’t even aged a day! To commemorate the occasion, O’Brien released a short one-minute video on the official Team Coco YouTube page that, among other things, announced the creation of a new, nearly-complete archive of “just about everything” the talk show host has ever done on late night TV.

“This is a very special day. 25 years ago today, I made my first late night show. Since then, I have taped over 4,000 episodes, nine of which I’m told are quite good,” he said. “In honor of this great event, we are re-releasing that first episode. It looks amazing. The engineers even managed to give me the voice of an adult male.”

Sure enough, the full first episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien is now available to stream, but as O’Brien quickly noted in the above video, that’s not all they’re doing to mark the occasion.

“This is just a little taste of what’s coming in January at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We are going to be debuting a state-of-the-art website that has just about everything I’ve ever done in late. You’ve got to tune in for all the excitement that’s coming your way, because it’s going to be a lot of laughs.” Cue the Law & Order “DUN DUN” sound, then check out Conan’s first episode of Late Night below.