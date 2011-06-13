Conan OBrien’s Commencement Speech to Dartmouth

#Conan
06.13.11 7 years ago 9 Comments
This weekend, Conan O’Brien spoke to the Dartmouth class of 2011, his first commencement speech since his famed words to the Harvard class of 2000. At 23 minutes, it runs a little long for people who have actual work to do, but I’m operating on the assumption that most Warming Glow readers are unemployed mole people using pirated wi-fi.

Much of the speech is (rightfully) targeted to the student body, with jokes about campus events, New Hampshire, the odd tree stump podium (“something a bear would use at an A.A. meeting), and other Ivy League schools (some pretty good trash talk around the 9-minute mark). But the final seven minutes or so take a slightly more serious tone, with O’Brien reflecting on his high-profile firing to make some profound remarks about the turns that life can take: “It is our failure to become our perceived ideal that ultimately defines us.” It’s pretty great.

Video below, with the full text of the speech on the following page.

YouTube version:

TBS/Team Coco version:

