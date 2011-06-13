Conan OBrien’s Commencement Speech to Dartmouth

This weekend, Conan O’Brien spoke to the Dartmouth class of 2011, his first commencement speech since his famed words to the Harvard class of 2000. At 23 minutes, it runs a little long for people who have actual work to do, but I’m operating on the assumption that most Warming Glow readers are unemployed mole people using pirated wi-fi.
Much of the speech is (rightfully) targeted to the student body, with jokes about campus events, New Hampshire, the odd tree stump podium (“something a bear would use at an A.A. meeting), and other Ivy League schools (some pretty good trash talk around the 9-minute mark). But the final seven minutes or so take a slightly more serious tone, with O’Brien reflecting on his high-profile firing to make some profound remarks about the turns that life can take: “It is our failure to become our perceived ideal that ultimately defines us.” It’s pretty great.
Video below, with the full text of the speech on the following page.
I hope I’m not becoming Stan from last weeks South Park but I think Conan’s show on TBS stinks. From the monologue jokes which are awful to the skits it just doesn’t work anymore. I thought Conan from 1995-2005 was brilliant stuff, not it feels stale and falls flat. I love loyalty but don’t be afraid to change up the writing staff from time to time, just look at Letterman, his monologue, skits and top 10’s haven’t been funny since 1998 as those 2 dopey Stangel brothers have no imagination. Don’t fade away Conan.
I totally agree that Conan’s show is not as good as it was on his NBC show, but at the same time, NBC own’s all the characters and skits his show spent 15 years building.
You cant just all of the sudden come up with consistant great stuff in one season.
That was actually a good speech. Conan is smarter than he acts.
