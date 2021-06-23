This is Conan O’Brien’s final week as the host of Conan, and he’s in complete “f*ck it” mode. He didn’t bring back the Bugatti Veyron Mouse or play the master recording of “Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones, but he did smoke weed during a live taping. Not just anyone’s weed either, but Seth Rogen’s weed. That’s like catching a touchdown from Tom Brady, or masturbating with the Masturbating Bear. A once in a lifetime opportunity.

“You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” Conan observed about Rogen. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly, I’m not even kidding, I don’t really know what to do with downtime.” The Pineapple Express star offered a predictable suggestion on how to pass the hours. “I would suggest — this is going to be hilariously on-brand — try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” he said. Conan doesn’t smoke pot, which you can tell by him calling marijuana a “fine herb,” but “the couple of times I’ve tried, nothing really happened.”

Rogen saw this as a challenge.

“This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you,” Conan said before taking a hit from the joint (he initially held the joint the wrong way), delighting Rogen to no end. “I’m so happy with what just happened,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting any of this.”

You can watch above.