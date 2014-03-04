'Conan' Highlights The Real Beneficiaries Of John Travolta's Embarrassing Oscar Flub

#Conan
Entertainment Writer
03.03.14 3 Comments

The Internet had a lot of fun with John Travolta‘s inability to pronouce Idina Menzel‘s name at The Oscars. A lot of fun. From E!:

E! News confirmed that Travolta was present during the Academy Awards rehearsal on Saturday, and a source tells us the celeb had no problem pronouncing Menzel’s name.

“He knew how to say her name,” the source said. “No one knows what happened. Maybe nerves just got the best of him.”

A likely story and believable. But Conan uncovered the truth behind it all and proves that it was just Travolta going to bat for his friend Adele Dazeem. Or is that Gazette Shazam? Maybe it’s Gazelle Kazoo? I don’t even know, but I do know I want this album:

Related: Jimmy Fallon, Idina Menzel And The Roots Perform Oscar Winner ‘Let It Go’ With Kiddie Instruments

(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANIDINA MENZELJOHN TRAVOLTAthe oscars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP