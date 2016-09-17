Corey Feldman Tweets His Response To The Hoopla Surrounding His ‘Today’ Musical Performance

Trending Writer
09.17.16 6 Comments

NBC

Did you catch Corey Feldman’s “unique” performance on Today? Of course you did. It was forbidden by internet law not to come across this breakfast chat show curiosity. Sadly for Corey and his angels, the bulk of the response suggests the planet is not yet ready for the bizarre tour-de-force that is “Go 4 It.” You guys don’t even deserve “Ascension Millenium 2,” quite frankly.

The former teen idol turned musical adventurer and angel employer commented on the explosion of coverage his appearance on the NBC morning program. If he’s upset with the negative critiques that range from “WTF” to “seriously, WTF,” he sure as sugar isn’t publicly fuming about it. Feldman took to Twitter yesterday to comment on the attention “Go 4 It” has received.

“OH WELL! I GUESS THE ANGELS N I DID R JOBS #GO4IT” exclaims Feldman in his finest CAPS LOCK in response to a Twitter development declaring “People can’t stop talking about Corey Feldman’s performance.”

Audiences are traditionally baffled by Corey Feldman and Corey’s Angels (especially at minor league baseball games and on Canadian TV), but we (read: this guy) can see a magical world where Corey does the morning show circuit doling out new tracks and exciting variations to his choreography. That’s the dream anyhow.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TAGSCOREY FELDMANcorey's angelsTODAY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP