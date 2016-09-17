Did you catch Corey Feldman’s “unique” performance on Today? Of course you did. It was forbidden by internet law not to come across this breakfast chat show curiosity. Sadly for Corey and his angels, the bulk of the response suggests the planet is not yet ready for the bizarre tour-de-force that is “Go 4 It.” You guys don’t even deserve “Ascension Millenium 2,” quite frankly.
The former teen idol turned musical adventurer and angel employer commented on the explosion of coverage his appearance on the NBC morning program. If he’s upset with the negative critiques that range from “WTF” to “seriously, WTF,” he sure as sugar isn’t publicly fuming about it. Feldman took to Twitter yesterday to comment on the attention “Go 4 It” has received.
“OH WELL! I GUESS THE ANGELS N I DID R JOBS #GO4IT” exclaims Feldman in his finest CAPS LOCK in response to a Twitter development declaring “People can’t stop talking about Corey Feldman’s performance.”
Audiences are traditionally baffled by Corey Feldman and Corey’s Angels (especially at minor league baseball games and on Canadian TV), but we (read: this guy) can see a magical world where Corey does the morning show circuit doling out new tracks and exciting variations to his choreography. That’s the dream anyhow.
Corey Feldman is a recent graduate of Shia labouf’s how to transition away from acting class.
Pump your breaks their kid. Shia LeBouef has at least acknowledged his fucking weirdness and embraced it and kind of made an interesting run of it.
Corey….hasn’t.
Child stars going mental; who would have seen that coming?
I could probably deal with his weirdness more if he didn’t use text speak to NAME HIS SONGS .
Like, Corey you’re what, forty odd now?
Use whole words, man. Use whole words.
Feldman/Wiseau 2016
Honestly as bad as he is at music, I’d still prefer seeing something like that on a morning show to Ariana Grande or whatever.