Corgi Friday: Corgi Flop 2!

I welcome and encourage submissions to Corgi Friday, but I need to make this known: trust me, I have seen the Corgi Flop video. You need not email it to me. It blew up in August, and since the video was already widespread (3M+ views on YouTube) when I started Corgi Friday, I’ve never posted the video here. I did, however, include an adorable animated GIF of it in the first official edition of Corgi Friday.
However, since so many of you are eager to share Corgi Flop, I thought I’d make Corgi Flop 2 this week’s headliner. As sequels go, it’s no Empire Strikes Back, but it’s light years beyond Speed 2. I guess that’s not saying much, huh?
As always, more Corgi cuteness below.
A lot of these pictures are high-resolution, so be sure to right-click and select “view image” to see them full size. So much easier to make them your desktop wallpaper that way.
(Due to blogger error, I can’t properly cite the Tumblr pages I got these images from, aside from usual friends Corgi Addict and F Yeah Corgi. If any of these images are yours, email me with the source page and I’ll give you credit. I’m all about sharing the Corgi love.)
Between the corgis and the kitty costumes, I love today.
Hold on to your underpants, people. I’ve got more corgi stuff coming soon.
the one with the glasses…elvis corgstello?
Is that a corgi cyborg? Someone call Joss Whedon!
Fillmore I believe it’s called a Cycorg.
Corgi Flop 2 was repetitive. Tell some goddamn story next time!
That last image is mine.
If by “mine” you mean it’s burned into my brain now. No a good thing.
At the age of 14 that young corgi got to second base.
Wow, Google Ads. Just wow:
[imgur.com]
Way to bring down Corgi Friday, bitches!!
Speed 2? Oh, you mean “The Bus That Wouldn’t Slow Down 2”. Gotcha.
that video shouldve been 10 secs long,
Who invites a corgi to a bukkake? (last image)
Because she’s on a sheet of plastic, see?
…I know too much about bukkakes.