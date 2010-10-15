Corgi Friday: Corgi Flop 2!

#Dogs
10.15.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

I welcome and encourage submissions to Corgi Friday, but I need to make this known: trust me, I have seen the Corgi Flop video. You need not email it to me. It blew up in August, and since the video was already widespread (3M+ views on YouTube) when I started Corgi Friday, I’ve never posted the video here. I did, however, include an adorable animated GIF of it in the first official edition of Corgi Friday.

However, since so many of you are eager to share Corgi Flop, I thought I’d make Corgi Flop 2 this week’s headliner. As sequels go, it’s no Empire Strikes Back, but it’s light years beyond Speed 2. I guess that’s not saying much, huh?

As always, more Corgi cuteness below.

A lot of these pictures are high-resolution, so be sure to right-click and select “view image” to see them full size. So much easier to make them your desktop wallpaper that way.

(Due to blogger error, I can’t properly cite the Tumblr pages I got these images from, aside from usual friends Corgi Addict and F Yeah Corgi. If any of these images are yours, email me with the source page and I’ll give you credit. I’m all about sharing the Corgi love.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSCORGI FRIDAYDogs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP