Corgi Friday: This Dog Survived an Avalanche

Editor-at-Large
01.06.12 8 Comments

For this week’s Corgi Friday, instead of a huge gallery of cute pictures or a video set to an old pop song, I bring you the story of Ole, a Welsh Corgi who survived an avalanche.

A dog that was feared dead after he was swept away in a weekend avalanche that killed his owner showed up four days later at the Montana motel where his owners had stayed the night before going backcountry skiing.

Search and rescue team member Bill Whittle said he was “positive” that the Welsh corgi — named Ole — had been buried in Saturday’s avalanche.

“The avalanche guys were up there on Monday investigating and they were looking for the dog too and never seen any signs,” he said.

But on Wednesday, Ole showed up exhausted and hungry back at the motel, four miles from where the slide occurred, the Billings Gazette reported. [Yahoo]

I want to be careful not to bury the lede here: this story is a tragedy, first and foremost. The dog’s owner who was killed in the avalanche, Dave Gaillaird, was a husband and father, and he left behind an 11-year-old daughter. In perspective, the whole thing is heartbreaking. But to the extent Ole’s amazing four day, Homeward Bound-style journey through the snow brought the family any solace in a difficult time, it is fantastic. So here’s to you, Ole. For a stubby-legged, furry little dog, you are more of a man than I will ever be.

Thanks to reader Chris for the tip

Around The Web

TAGSCORGI FRIDAY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP