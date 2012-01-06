Corgi Friday: This Dog Survived an Avalanche

For this week’s Corgi Friday, instead of a huge gallery of cute pictures or a video set to an old pop song, I bring you the story of Ole, a Welsh Corgi who survived an avalanche.
A dog that was feared dead after he was swept away in a weekend avalanche that killed his owner showed up four days later at the Montana motel where his owners had stayed the night before going backcountry skiing.
Search and rescue team member Bill Whittle said he was “positive” that the Welsh corgi — named Ole — had been buried in Saturday’s avalanche.
“The avalanche guys were up there on Monday investigating and they were looking for the dog too and never seen any signs,” he said.
But on Wednesday, Ole showed up exhausted and hungry back at the motel, four miles from where the slide occurred, the Billings Gazette reported. [Yahoo]
I want to be careful not to bury the lede here: this story is a tragedy, first and foremost. The dog’s owner who was killed in the avalanche, Dave Gaillaird, was a husband and father, and he left behind an 11-year-old daughter. In perspective, the whole thing is heartbreaking. But to the extent Ole’s amazing four day, Homeward Bound-style journey through the snow brought the family any solace in a difficult time, it is fantastic. So here’s to you, Ole. For a stubby-legged, furry little dog, you are more of a man than I will ever be.
Thanks to reader Chris for the tip
Dogs (and this one in particular) can be amazing. But this is still a damn sad story. At least something happy came out of it.
I was going to email you this story this morning when I saw it. But, that would have involved doing something, which would have broken my string of 10,000 consecutive days of being a lazy bastard.
Conflicted. Very sad story but my god Corgi’s make me smile. Someone needs to make a movie about that dog ASAP and then send a nice chunk of the profits toward the family.
He followed up by hocking into a spitoon, pulling up his overalls and saying “Shucks!”
the most heartbreaking part (aside from the death, obviously) was that they found him sitting and staring at the door of the motel room where his family had been staying. how do you not love these little dwarves??
I can only assume that he had the help of other talking animals along the way. The Dogumentary will also most assuredly show a bear fight.
So this is what it feels like when corgis cry.
With a name like Ole, a little snow isn’t a problem.