The notoriously cranky Chevy Chase appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast this week to, among other things, bitch about his time on Community. “I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” the actor said. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

Community lacked the scathing satire of Cops & Robbersons or Hot Tub Time Machine, but it’s still pretty good.

Asked specifically about his character, wealthy curmudgeon Pierce Hawthorne, Chase replied, “I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”

Chase was fired from Community — one of the best sitcoms of the 2010s — after feuding with creator Don Harmon and using a racial slur on the set. “I don’t think people really felt that way,” he told Maron when asked whether he thinks he’s difficult to deal with. “I don’t know what my reputation was among people. I just always assumed I was okay.”

Community co-star Yvette Nicole Brown respectfully disagrees:

He seems nice. 😂 https://t.co/lWZPUcIRfr — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023

You can listen to the podcast below.

