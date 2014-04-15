‘Creationist Cosmos’ Is A Science-Debunking Show Of Biblical Proportions, Starring ‘Veep’s Timothy Simons

04.15.14

What happens when the community outreach leader from the Creationist Baptist Church of Alabama — played by Timothy “Jolly Green J*zz Face” Simons from Veep — gets his chance to debunk all the spooooooky science Carl Sagan and Neil deGrasse Tyson have fed you via Cosmos? REAL TALK, that’s what. Because when you take God’s path to find answers about stars, dinosaurs, and sandwiches, you don’t need a fancy spaceship. An economical church van will do just fine.

