‘Creationist Cosmos’ Is A Science-Debunking Show Of Biblical Proportions, Starring ‘Veep’s Timothy Simons

What happens when the community outreach leader from the Creationist Baptist Church of Alabama — played by Timothy “Jolly Green J*zz Face” Simons from Veep — gets his chance to debunk all the spooooooky science Carl Sagan and Neil deGrasse Tyson have fed you via Cosmos? REAL TALK, that’s what. Because when you take God’s path to find answers about stars, dinosaurs, and sandwiches, you don’t need a fancy spaceship. An economical church van will do just fine.
Seemed legit UNTIL he confused pizza with sandwiches! GET THEE BEHIND ME, SATAN!
So I guess this Timothy Simons character would agree when Kevin Dunn calls Jonah the world’s largest single-celled organism
It’s a shame people keep trying to portray such a rift between science and religion, as if never the twain shall meet. I’m speaking of religious creationists and the scientific community that can’t understand how someone could be a scientist and still believe in a magic man in the sky. The inclusion of one does not necessitate the exclusion of the other.
+1 irishda. Extreme partisanship and ideological prejudice are not limited to politics.
No, it doesn’t. But it really should.
it should necessitate the exclusion of the other. if not you have to employ Orwellian double think. never in recorded history has science showed anything proving gods, much less one god, as a creator of anything. you can have all the personal beliefs you want, but it begs the question why have them. scientific method will remove any religious beliefs anyways, so why burden yourself with the pointless double think to believe in your magic man and the scientific natural world you live in. lifes short, dont bow to an invisible god.
I could talk about how science is inherently flawed with providing answers, because the method of collecting data is never 100% ensured because the tools with which we collect can never be completely assured of not missing any data. And that therefore science will only ever have a never-ending series of questions. Or that to date there have been no scientific experiments which have proven that a creator can’t possibly exist, because to believe that evolution or the true age of the Earth can’t possibly be real because of the specific words in the bible is to have an extremely rigid and narrow belief of what a god might possibly be saying (not to mention to imply that the people penning it couldn’t possibly be wrong).
Instead I’ll simply say that faith and the community which a church builds have far more value than a lot of the atheist community would like to believe.
Agreed. Militant religion-hating atheists and fundamentalists both tend to sacrifice intelligence and logic for emotion and distaste against the foil to their strawman beliefs, regardless of whether said beliefs hold a scientific or religious basis.
@irishda, you seem to me to be on the verge of contradicting yourself. You’re saying that we shouldn’t put 100% stock in science and point out that there’s room for error, yet faith is somehow cool even though the very basis of faith is putting 100% stock in something. It seems like you’re suggesting we be skeptical of everything, even of the scientific method and the results it leads, except for the magic man in the sky. We don’t need to hold that hypothesis to any kind of standard.
*yields, not leads.
@SuperHans I’m just pointing out the hypocrisy of an inherently flawed system that can never be right (unless we’re counting mathematics, but only because that is a self-serving system, like language) claiming that its existence invalidates the system that proves itself right as often as the first. It’s not that science has room for error, it’s that it IS error. Literally everything you know in a scientific field will either be proved flat out wrong or made obsolete at some point in time. Yet people still believe that it invalidates the belief of “the magic man in the sky”. My point wasn’t, “Let’s be skeptical about everything”, it was, “Science and religion can coexist”.