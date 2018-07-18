Warner Bros. Pictures

Stephen King’s Creepshow terrified horror fans through a 1982 anthology film from director George Romero, and now, the source material is set to fuel an anthology TV series on AMC’s Shudder subscription network (which aired the first season of The Core, the UPROXX series that celebrated genre filmmakers and their works). In bringing Creepshow to small screens, the project shall be directed and executive produced by The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero, although who knows where the man finds time.

As a film, Creepshow contained five tales that kicked up childhood nightmares for many as inspired by 1950s-style horror comics. Will the show pack as much of an unsettling punch? Nicotero promises to stay true to the original’s “spirit”:

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart! It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror … thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ which it was created.”

This series has quite a legacy to live up to in terms of Creepshow maintaining a cult following over the years. The film’s (arguably) most disturbing segment, “Something to Tide You Over,” featured a psychopathic character played by Leslie Nielsen, who was bent upon revenge against his unfaithful wife and her lover (played by Gaylen Ross and Ted Danson, respectively). He buried them up to their necks on the beach as the tide came in while they watched each other die, and then they came back from the dead (covered in seaweed) to surprise Nielsen. Insane stuff.

It’s hard to imagine revamping such a segment through modern lenses, but Nicotero — who found a mentor in legendary makeup effects artist Tom Savini (of Creepshow and so many other iconic films) — cut his own horror teeth on the set of two Romero zombie films, so if anyone can bring this title (back) to life with success, it’s him. Although there’s no word on whether the series will be based upon the original five tales (or material from the sequels) or simply use them as a launching pad.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)