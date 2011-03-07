Crime-Fighting Edgar Allen Poe to Be Extra Handsome

In real life, Edgar Allan Poe was an opium-smoking drunk who married his 13-year-old cousin and died at the age of 40 after getting paid only $9 for “The Raven,” the poem that brought him literary acclaim. On ABC’s forthcoming “Poe,” the writer will be re-imagined as a steampunk detective who solves mysteries in 1840s Boston, and he’ll be played by the blandly handsome Christopher Egan, notable for having blue eyes and great hair in productions like “Kings” and Letters to Juliet.
I enjoy that Hollywood is carefully dismantling American history. It’s like Hollywood executives have two bowls: one filled with historical figures, and the second filled with a standard entertainment hook. “Okay, Edgar Allan Poe and… crime scene investigation! Abraham Lincoln and… vampire hunter! John Quincy Adams and… zombies! Harriet Tubman and… Nazis!” Actually, wait. That Tubman-Nazi thing has legs. Tubman could be recruited by well-meaning time-travelers who want to save Anne Frank. This could totally work. The only question is if Halle Berry is sexy enough to play Harriet Tubman.
[EW]
If Poe had to smoke opium to get with his 13 year old cousin, then she wasn’t worth the incest fest.
Laugh all you want, but Halle Berry + fat suit + Nazis = Oscars.
Ah, hell, this is Hollywood – they’ll just get Martin Lawrence to play Harriet Tubman.
Wow, looking at this guy’s IMDB page, he’s done a great job of being in things I avoided.
Cop Rock was better idea than this.
Oh its set in Boston? Fantastic!
Fitzy: Hey Edgah- that brawd Lenoah gawt muhduhed last night.
Poe: Lenoah? Fah facks sake Fitz, she was just a ho-ah. I’m too hungovah from all this opium and from bangin my cousin last night to investigate some common prawstitute.
Fitz: So I tells the chief some dahkie did it then?
Poe: Is that nawt what we always do? Tell him Lenoah the ho-ah, is nevah mo-ah. (takes hit from opium pipe, puts on sunglasses).
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
I like the concept but that motherfucker’s head is made from orange Bondo and cat hair. They couldn’t at least get somebody with dark hair for the part?
@Chazz, being 1840’s Boston they could also blame some drunken Irishman.
The funny thing about this Poe show is, if it were being done by Showtime, HBO or FX I would really want to check it out.
Somehow this show seems insane enough to work, though. But I’ll pretty much watch anything.
Well, the detective thing comes from Poe being credited as writing the first detective stories. His death was weird (found incoherent in the streets, wearing somebody else’s clothes) with the cause unknown.
If they are going Steam-Punk, just sit back and see if this alt-history can be enjoyable…
He looks like a Von Trapp.
I think the executives have a third bowl and it’s full of opium.
Wait, Chazz, why does he fuck his cousin? Boston stereotypes are bad enough, we don’t need to add new ones in.
[i]The only question is if Halle Berry is sexy enough to play Harriet Tubman.[/i]
[civilrightsfacts.com]
Answer: No. RAWR!
What? A man in an $8000 suit can’t get italics? Come on!
Italics?
Speaking of opium maybe Hollywood could turn “Confessions of an English Opium-Eater” into an action/ romatic comedy with Kate Hudson in the leading role who investigates crime while looking for Love in 1820’s London and occationally eat opium. Hugh Jackman can play her supplier with whom she owes money and through hilarious highjinks they fall for each other.
Sounds plausible.
I always thought Andy Kaufman would make a great Edgar Allen Poe. I guess it’s to late to cast him…
Wasn’t this same concept a fake movie on “Party Down” two years ago?
I’m pretty sure that this was a joke totally divorced from reality that got taken too far when someone was watching Party Down.