Hulu is on a roll with it’s animation offerings. After dropping a trailer for Solar Opposites, the latest animated series from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Hulu is back with a peak at its latest original: Crossing Swords.

In case you couldn’t tell from the stop-motion aesthetic, Crossing Swords is the newest brain-child from Robot Chicken creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root that focuses on a young man’s journey to become a knight in a noticeably raunchy medieval kingdom. Whether the show is a deliberate riff on Game of Thrones isn’t known, but it definitely has that flavor to it with its horny, power mad queen, dragons, and a whole bunch of gratuitous violence and nudity.

From the synopsis:

Crossing Swords stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

In addition to Hoult, the stop-motion comedy series boasts an impressive voice cast that includes Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Adam Pally, Seth Green, Tara Strong, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and more.

A full season of Crossing Swords will be available for streaming on June 12.