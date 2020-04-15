The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ Is A Treat For ‘Rick And Morty’ Fans

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on May 3. Five days later, Justin Roiland’s new animated series debuts on Hulu. Almost makes the two-year wait worth it. Almost.

Created by Roiland and former-Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites is about a family of aliens living on “this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth.” That’s Hulu’s phrasing, not mine, although… Anyway, Solar Opposites looks like, well, the opposite of Roiland’s other series — instead of humans traveling to alien worlds, it’s aliens living in a human world, where flesh-and-blood classmates are shrunk down and dissected and the wheelchair-bound are given AT-AT-looking legs.

Here’s more:

Co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu on May 8.