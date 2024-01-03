Speaking in 2020, president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline about HBO‘s unique arraignment with Larry David for new seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. “The deal with Larry is that he tells us when he is ready to go. If he tells us he wants to do more, we’ll do more,” he said.
David is ready to go one last time.
Curb Your Enthusiasm, one of TV’s crankiest and funniest comedies of all-time, is wrapping up after the show’s upcoming season, its 12th.
“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a tongue-in-cheek statement about the final season. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”
Here’s everything we know about season 12.
Plot
The official logline for the season reads: “Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.” So don’t worry that Curb turned into a home renovation reality series between seasons 11 and 12 (you never know with the Warner Bros. Discovery overlords…)
Cast
Besides David, returning cast members include Cheryl Hines (hopefully without a cameo from her nutball husband) and Jeff Garlin, who was fired from The Goldbergs for allegedly problematic behavior, as well as Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson. Richard Lewis, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, confirmed he’ll be back. Vince Vaughn and season 11 standout Tracey Ullman, too. Maybe another Seinfeld reunion?
Release Date
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres on February 4. It will consist of 10 episodes, releasing weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST.
Trailer
There’s no trailer yet. But here’s something even better: the time Larry David was on Hannah Montana because his daughter was a fan.
You can watch every episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Max.