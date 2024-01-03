Speaking in 2020, president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline about HBO‘s unique arraignment with Larry David for new seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. “The deal with Larry is that he tells us when he is ready to go. If he tells us he wants to do more, we’ll do more,” he said.

David is ready to go one last time.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, one of TV’s crankiest and funniest comedies of all-time, is wrapping up after the show’s upcoming season, its 12th.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a tongue-in-cheek statement about the final season. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

