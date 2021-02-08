There isn’t a consensus best commercial from Super Bowl LV, but “Whip It Out” might be the worst. You may have missed the cringe when it aired before halftime as you were getting ready for “ladies and gentlemen… the Weeknd,” but the 30-second ad for CURE Auto Insurance is being criticized for making light of workplace sexual harassment.

Two co-workers, one male and one female, march into their boss’ office, where the female employee says, “Tommy just brought me into his office and whipped out his opinion.” Tommy claims he “didn’t just whip it out. She was into it. Plus, I have a pretty big opinion,” to which his co-worker responds, “Oh please, it’s not that big.” The boss interjects, “Tommy, not everyone in this office wants your opinion,” but Tommy mentions last week’s happy hour “when you begged me for my opinion?” You get the idea. What does this have to do with car insurance? “We can’t protect your opinion, but we can protect your car,” a voiceover informs the approximately 100 million people watching at home, most of whom aren’t going to remember to switch to a new car insurance. But they will remember the uncomfortable jokes about sexual harassment in the workplace.

This is what we get for thinking the fancy nut dying was as “yikes!” as Super Bowl commercials could go.

Wow. Okay. Cure Auto Insurance with the fail ad of the decade. What is happening???? — Nick Childs (@NickChilds) February 8, 2021

An insurance commercial making fun of workplace harassment? Hell yeah, that’s the fucking stuff, baby. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) February 8, 2021

Cure auto insurance wins the worst Super Bowl advertisement of the evening. #SuperBowl — Jeremy Goldman (@jeremarketer) February 8, 2021

Nothing goes over as well in 2021 as some fresh workplace sexual harassment material. — Ted Berg (@OGTedBerg) February 8, 2021

Way to go @CUREInsurance for making fun of men "whipping it out in the workplace", Yay, sexual harassment is so funny! Hahahahaha — Ben Guralnik (@BenGurr74) February 8, 2021

Wow. How out of touch and terrible was that Cure Insurance commerical… — PBSmitty (@PBSmitty) February 8, 2021

That auto insurance ad was offensive. — Dodes (@racheld) February 8, 2021

wait, what the fuck was that auto insurance commercial — Peter Finocchiaro (@PLFino) February 8, 2021

That Cure Auto Insurance commercial: Um, wow. — Buckles (@MusefulBuckles) February 8, 2021

Who's the one who should have vetoed the Cure Auto Insurance ad and didn't? — David Berkowitz (@dberkowitz) February 8, 2021

I just saw an ad for Cure Auto Insurance that should never have been approved — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 8, 2021

Mocking sexual harassment in the work place is not a good look. Just my opinion…not impressed Cure Auto Insurance — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) February 8, 2021