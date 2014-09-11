Currently Being Pitched: A ‘Married … With Children’ Spinoff About Bud Bundy

What in the…? Who said this was okay? I want names. NAMES.
Sony Pictures Television is taking out a pitch for a new series based on David Faustino’s character, Bud Bundy, sources confirm exclusively to E! News. Sony TV has not yet commented. [E!]
And lest you think this was just E! throwing speculation around all willy-nilly to see what sticks, the news has been confirmed by other outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, which included this hilarious paragraph.
The Married … With Children cast have all gone on to success. O’Neill currently stars on ABC’s Emmy darling Modern Family. Applegate has a successful film career and starred on TV series Jesse, Samantha Who and Up All Night and continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses every pilot season. Sagal currently is wrapping up the final season of FX’s biker drama Sons of Anarchy and is a successful singer. Faustino recently reunited with his former TV dad on Modern Family.
Please consider this your periodic reminder that everything gets a spinoff or a reboot now. We’re only two or three months from a Salute Your Shorts spinoff called The Donkeylips Chronicles. I guarantee it.
Yeah.
I’d watch that though.
I would’ve definitely watched this if it aired right after Married…with Children ended. I would give this a chance if it does happen.
I wouldn’t watch it but I wish Faustino all the best. Nobody likes to be the loser in the family.
@TFBuckFutter You’re talking about The Donkeylips Chronicles, right? Because I’d definitely watch that too
Why hasn’t he become like most 80’s sitcom sons and gone into producing or directing? I don’t need to see a 40 year old Grandmaster B….
I could be mistaken, but I think he owns a club in LA.
You had me at Salute Your Shorts spinoff……provided Dina.
AWFUL WAFFLE AWFUL WAFFLE
NO! Not SAD blue! BLUE blue! Toilet bowl blue!
Georgios Panayiotou!
Dina, my god how many times I beat off to her when I was young and she got even hotter when she was older.
I would not hesitate watching that.
The only way this works is if the show is called “The New Adventures of Grand Master B”, yet the name “Grand Master B” is always something different.
Damn, you beat me to this by mere seconds!
I would watch the shit out of The Donkeylips Chronicles. Also, the Bud spin-off has to be about his failed rap gimmick “Grandmaster B” and involve people never saying his name right.
Hey, better than Seven.
I would watch this if it was called Bojack Horseman.
I thought there was already a married with children spin off?! Al divorced Peg, got rich married a hot latina; Kelly settled down with a real estate agent and Bud married his gay lover.
Foul. You only get to make this joke if you make the joke that Peg is in a biker gang. You, sir, are disqualified from the internet.
I thought Peg lost an eye and had to go to work for a delivery service run by idiots?
Man that quote is trying to shit on faustino. He’s Mako on Legend of Korra, and that show is pretty great.
If only Nickelodeon felt the same way. Or had any common sense whatsoever for that matter. But no, gotta make way for another 50000 episodes of Spongebob.
Yea it’s like how the wire never won an Emmy, legend of Korra wasn’t even on tv. Not to mention they’re rushing it out the door like it just turned 18. But to be fair they did kill a bunch of people last season, in gruesome fashion.
This spin off already happened, it was called “Talk to the hand”.
It was definitely better than “Don’t Go There”. Tom Shales said the writing “snaps, crackles and pops”.
Both of these shows are still looked back at as cash grabs on the trail blazed by “Oh No You Didn’t”. Sinbad and Jackee’ Harry each won an emmy.
You mean Faustino’s rap career didn’t take off? What a shock.
He is the only one from the cast without a career now as well though. Even the dog got a better career than him.
I need me some Grandmaster B. Stat…
