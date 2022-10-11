Another family member of a Jeffrey Dahmer victim has spoken out against the disturbingly popular Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, who was 31 years old when he was murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991, told the Guardian that she doesn’t understand why the show was made. “I don’t see how they can do that,” she said. “I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there.” Hughes then politely ended the phone call, understandably finding it difficult to discuss her son’s death.

Shirley Hughes, who was teaching a Bible class in Milwaukee when her son was murdered, hasn’t spoken much in public about Tony. She learned of his killing after investigators discovered his skull in Dahmer’s apartment and identified it through dental records. But, at the time that Dahmer was charged with his killing spree, she told United Press International that she felt relief at knowing why her son had disappeared while also being shattered by the fate he met.

Rita Isbell, the sister of Dahmer’s first victim, Errol Lindsey, previously criticized Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, telling Insider, “I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it. But I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid.”

(Via the Guardian)