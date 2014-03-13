Nobody Asked You, Patrice! Check Out A Few Images From The 'How I Met Your Mother' Wedding

How I Met Your Mother ends on March 31st, and like The Office, I am finding that, in the last month or two, the series has improved significantly over the last couple of seasons as it heads down the home stretch. Part of that has to do with finally knowing the Mother and actually kind of loving her, part of it has to do with all the fun callbacks this season, and part of it has to do with the notion that we’re about to lose these characters who, for better or worse, we’ve been with for nine seasons.
When you’ve been following a cast for that long, it’s hard not to feel something as their characters near their exits. I read a piece yesterday that even managed to completely change my perspective on Ted, who many of us think as the series’ worst character. The intrigue surrounding the fate of the mother has also been interesting, although Cristin Milioti is OBVIOUSLY lying about her character not dying, right? She has to be. She’s pulling a Lindelof and telling us that something that’s obviously going to happen isn’t going to happen, and she’s gonna get burned (Milioti should’ve learned from Lindelof’s mistake and stuck with no comment).
Anyway, as the finale approaches, we know now that at the very least Barney and Robin will make it to the altar, thanks to a few images released by CBS from the penultimate episode “The End of the Aisle,” which will see both Robin and Barney have major panic attacks before they come to their senses. We also get a decent look at the wedding party, which will include Patrice, who should shut up.
And if you want to make something out of what is probably nothing, that photo with Marshall and Lily high-fiving features The Last Supper in the background, which depicts the meal in which Jesus announced that one of his disciples would betray him. WILL THERE BE BETRAYAL?
The wedding episode will air March 24th, ahead of the one-hour finale on the 31st.
via E!
It seems incredibly likely to me that Lily and Marshall are going to die. They put a LOT of emphasis on the fact that they are going to have a girl, specifically. And it would explain why Ted is telling them all these stories about his friends. He’s possibly telling them they’re adopted for the first time.
Except for the references to “your Aunt Lily” and “your Uncle Marshall.” If they hadn’t grown up around Lily & Marshall there’d be no reason to give them those honorifics, he should just be saying his friends Lily & Marshall.
He does the same thing with Barney and Robin. If they were dead, and the parents, and he didn’t want them to know until he was older, he would have to call them something.
He does the same thing with Barney and Robin because the kids know Barney and Robin. It’s pretty explicit that the kids know them when they get weirded out after he tells them he was trying to bang their Aunt Robin for years.
And now that I think (way too much) about it, I’m pretty sure he’s referenced “your cousin Marvin” so your ideas moot right there.
Ok, I forgot they he may have mentioned a Cousin Marvin. Fair point. I still think they put an odd amount of emphasis on the fact that they were having a daughter, specifically, though.
Nobody is going to die. Ted is telling these kids this story because it’s Spring Break and they’re grounded for trashing the house after a huge party and the mom is cleaning the upstairs.
I don’t watch this show ever BUT clicked the link anyway. In these pictures, I see Agent Maria Hill is still a babe, her dad is Dr. Alec Holland and the man presiding over the ceremony is BEN VEREEN.
At the end of this past week’s episode though… *SPOILER ALERT* it was understated at that Robin’s “somebody” her mom mentioned was Ted. Which is THE WORST.
Because Robin and Ted are both THE WORST.
Is that post English? I can’t figure out what the hell you’re saying.
Ugh, the irrational hatred for Patrice “joke” is back? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuck.
Hey look it’s the good episodes we should’ve had at the end of season 8 instead of the terrible episodes we did get that forced me to stop watching.