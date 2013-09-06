Damon Lindelof Discusses How Bummed He Was That George R.R. Martin Crapped On The ‘Lost’ Ending

Over on Interview magazine, they got together several high-profile showrunners, including Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan, to talk about “How to End It All.” Carlton Cuse, Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) talk about the endings of their respective shows, the reaction from the audience, and their own feelings about both ending their shows and dealing with the reaction, specifically on the Internet.
Gilligan, for his part, is his usual humble self, praising the other showrunners and downplaying his own show, like he does. He didn’t really offer much new by way of insights, however. Alan Ball’s contribution can be basically summed up as “Don’t read comments on the Internet.” As usual, in interviews like this or any other, it’s Damon Lindelof that is the most compelling. The sense you get anytime Lindelof talks about Lost is that it was a show that kind of beat him down, that he really struggled with weight of churning out 22 episodes a year and trying desperately to meet audience expectations when, with a show like Lost, he was basically in a no-win situation.
It’s really what I dig about Lindelof: He had so much passion for that show, and I really think he still feels a little bummed that he couldn’t provide the ending the audience wanted, although there really was no ending that would’ve satisfied everyone, or even half of everyone (I’m somewhat concerned that Gilligan may be faced with the same predicament). At least he’s got a great sense of humor about it.
At any rate, when talk turned to Internet criticism, Lindelof admitted that he read coverage on the Internet after the Lost finale, and while he could blow off some of the Internet commenter criticism, he was stung by the reaction of some critics that he respected, and especially bummed about George R.R. Martin’s comments.
From Interview:
LINDELOF: It wasn’t just trolls who were doing it—it was television critics who I appreciate and admire. There was also George R.R. Martin. When a reporter asked him about the ending of Game of Thrones, which was still three books away at the time, he said, “What if I f*ck it up at the end? What if I do a Lost?” He also said he felt like the ending of Lost was like someone leaving a big turd on his doorstep. That was the hurtful part because there is an implication that everyone knows what you mean by “do a Lost,” and by his definition, it meant basically taking a sh*t on the doorstep of the audience, which we’d never do … I mean, we talked about it. [all laugh] But we never followed through.
GILLIGAN: That’s unfortunate. I can’t imagine …
LINDELOF: He loves Breaking Bad, though.
GILLIGAN: Until I take a sh*t on his doorstep.
BALL: I think we all know what we’re doing tonight! [all laugh]
Man, that does suck, to be called out by another writer. You know what, though? At least Lindelof gave us an ending, on schedule. It may not have suited everyone, but by damn, he wrote one. He cranked out 121 hours of television in seven years, and I feel like part of what is holding George R.R. Martin back from finishing A Song of Ice and Fire is the same fear Lindelof must have had of disappointing his audience. At least Lindelof confronted it.
I rewatched Season 4-6 a few months ago (I’d watched 1-3 right before the start of the final season) and it’s really not as bad as we all initially thought. The reason everyone hated it is because WE thought everything was a mystery and piece to a puzzle and the hardcore fans got so wrapped up in all the mythology and nonsense that there could never be a good ending. That’s our fault, not Lindelof’s.
I’d love to hear how it’s my fault that Prometheus was how it was.
@MulliganNY…you can’t be serious. The ending of Lost was a big turd. How many times did the creators/writers say…”No they aren’t dead” or “This isn’t purgatory” and how does the show end….everyone is dead and it is purgatory.
I always felt it was the way it was marketed. It was conveyed that they “had a plan” all along, or “know how it will end” which was probably only true in one very particular aspect.
Season 4 and 5 are crazy fun. As for 6, the way they tied up the alt universe, not bad. I think a lot of people were pissed that they kept adding to the island mythology to the very end which was unnecessary but overall that ending wasn’t all bad.
@SonofRant,
That’s not necessarily true. They said that the Island wasn’t hell or purgatory and they weren’t all dead after the plane crash. Which is true. When they were on the Island, through all of the season, they were not dead. They were only dead in the flash-sideways universe.
I agree with @Mulligan to some degree. I think we are too wrapped up in mysteries and mythology. It’s like everyone wanting to know what happened to the Russian in The Sopranos. I didn’t keep watching this show for the mysteries, I kept watching for the characters. Yeah, Lindelof and Cuse totally fucked up with the mysteries, but they nailed the ending with the characters. If it had been the other way around, then yes, I would’ve been dissatisfied, but this way, I’m fairly pleased.
It is most definitely not my fault that when the writers introduced a new mystery, they had no idea how they were going to solve it, so they just kept asking more questions.
During the sixth season and right after the finale, I was feeling relatively satisfied, because the character conclusions were well handled and emotional and got to me. But whenever I start to think about all that stuff in the middle seasons that led absolutely nowhere? I don’t see how it could be my fault that I’m angry that they just left it all unresolved.
@olive snook and Sonofrant – you being angry and unable to control your emotions over a TV show is most certainly your fault.
@MulliganNY lol no
who said I couldn’t control my emotions?
@Baltimore that was BY FAR the most interesting thing in the series for me (and I’ll admit that after the first 2 or 3 seasons I stopped watching it regularly and I’m not sure I ever got around to watching the whole series, so not exactly an expert opinion) and when I asked a friend what that ended up being the answer (I think, like, the devil is trapped in there? some STUPID shit) it made me feel better about not watching.
I always thought the appropriate climax of the Jack character would be fist fighting the smoke monster in the form of John Locke.
Eh, not really. The showrunners pushed it as a character-driven show, but the massive online community didn’t build around the characters. The mystery was the hook. Yes, many of the characters were well-drawn and compelling. It was always about the mysteries though.
I think there’s a compelling argument that the show was character driven, at least early on. Later, when the characters became largely stagnant, people kept watching because they had a past connection and crazy shit kept happening.
This conversation has always been held up by the mystery vs character debate. It doesn’t need to happen. The two aren’t mutually exclusive, and each side likely kept the audience engaged at some point during the show’s run.
My personal issue with the finale isn’t so much about the poor mystery ending, it’s about the poor character ending. You may have teared up when old favorites hugged it out during an emotional score–it may have felt cathartic to finally see relief and smiles–but it was akin to watching the behind the scenes wrap shots of your favorite show. Your emotion is connected more to your relationship with the show and actors than to whether or not the characters/their stories were compelling.
Well the major problem with Lost was that they gave themselves a deadline and poorly managed the last season to the point that it felt like they forgot the show was supposed to end in 2 episodes so they threw some shit together last min..
“That’s not necessarily true. They said that the Island wasn’t hell or purgatory and they weren’t all dead after the plane crash. Which is true. When they were on the Island, through all of the season, they were not dead. They were only dead in the flash-sideways universe.”
I dont know how people cannot understand this.
@SonofRant
You clearly did not understand the final season of the show. I don’t mean that to sound condescending or douchey, but it’s just the impression I get, and I see it a lot from many people complaining about the ending.
They weren’t dead the whole time. They weren’t in purgatory. Everything that happened throughout Seasons 1-6 both on the island and off (except for the flash-sideways in S6) actually happened.
It’s just the sideways stuff in S6 that took place, chronologically, after everyone had died and were in the “waiting place” before crossing over to the other side.
Everyone died when we saw them die on the show. Except for the people who made it off the island, who died whenever they died after living out their lives.
And when they all died, they all went to this sideways purgatory-esque world to wait for one another, so that they could all cross over to whatever afterlife there is together.
@Baltimore Dan
“Why did the statue only have 4 toes, did they solve that one, I can’t remember?”
Yes, they answered this. The statue was originally of the Egyptian god of fertility Taweret. We actually saw it when it was whole. Being that it had the head of a crocodile and other animal characteristics, it would make sense that having four toes wasn’t all that much of a mystery, once we actually found out what the statue was of.
Taweret, huh?
[en.wikipedia.org].jpg
I count five toes.
Damn you, Wikipedia, and your links with unescaped parentheses that no parser understands!
Here: [bit.ly]
Regardless, it’s a statue of a god with the head of a crocodile or whatever… . Why the hell does the Sphinx have the body of a lion? IT’S A MYSTERY! WILL WE EVER FIND OUT?! Haha
[lostpedia.wikia.com]
Same here, I recently went through a re watch of it, and I really enjoyed the show for what it was…I don’t personally see the criticism of the ending, although by Lindelofs comments they did talk about making the island purgatory and everyone being dead, that is not what we got, anyone who says otherwise is missing the point…They revealed enough to satiate the bigger mysteries in the last season, and what few threads were unresolved felt fine to be left that way….I feel the same way about Prometheus, Alien fans went in expecting one thing, a thing that the directors and writers went to great lengths to say the movie was not going to be, then when the movie wasn’t that, they shit all over it…the plot hole & inconsistency argument is paper thin and I’ve yet to find one person who can accurately give one instance of those things….You can be upset about the characterization until the cows come home, but that is a totally subjective thing. For some reason, people can always say with certainty how they’d act in any given situation, even if that situation is discovering alien life for the first time (something no one has ever actually done), but we never know how we would react until we are put in any given situation….Prometheus was one of the better sci if flicks in a while when it came out and to me it will remain as one of the better ones of the decade, strong Alien ties or not….I feel like people let their opinions be colored so much by others in the Internet age it’s like everyone’s all on the same cynical and miserable bandwagon these days….I tend to agree with the article, people are probably going to shit on the Breaking Bad ending as well, no matter how genius it is.
BALLS. The layers of mystery were both the strength and eventual downfall of the show. I wouldn’t have even cared enough to watch it without those mysteries. No one would have. They wrote it that way. They kept adding puzzle pieces, and I lapped it up right up until the end. Blaming ME because THEY decided to end the show with a group hug and a “stop worrying about all those mysteries” shrug misses the point of why the show was so popular to begin with. So the ending blew…big deal. I was entertained for many an hour. Good enough. I’m thankful for that. But don’t dare say I’m the reason the ending THEY wrote and THEY filmed failed to live up to the hype they CLEARLY built up.
see…
@Baltimore Dan – you nailed it. THAT makes more sense than the way they ACTUALLY ended the show…
Fans of competent writing discuss how bummed they were that Damon Lindelof featured in something called “How to End it All” yet didn’t kill himself.
Lost’s first 3 seasons were good, but they did the terrible sin of creating 20 new questions per episode and answering maybe one or two. It was impossible to tie up all of the loose ends, especially when they created an alternate universe…Jesus Christ!!! How can anyone defend that? Also, how was David Chase / Sopranos left out? Even though it also had a BS “it’s up to the viewer’s interpretation” ending…
LOST was another one of those shows that I enjoyed about 80% of, which seemed to be more than most of the other people I knew who watched it. And yes, the ending sucked.
But I do feel bad for him. He’s thrown all of his passion into this thing and has no idea that the world is raising its gun sights.
I don’t feel bad for him. He had an amazing job where he got paid to hang out with beautiful people in Hawaii and write odes to all his favorite sci-fi and fantasy. And when that was too hard, they actually hired someone to help him (Cuse). And then he cocked it all up, anyway.
Mike,
You may not know this because clearly you’re a fan of gross oversimplifications but Lindelof was not a veteran showrunner when he came to Lost. I know it’s easy to say he has an easy job from your computer, but the fact of the matter is that managing a cast as large as Lost’s, getting 22 scripts written, setting up shooting, publicity, etc by yourself can take a toll. That’s a lot even for 2 people to handle.
By the way, if you watched it for 6 seasons and enjoyed it and the hour somehow “cocked it all up” for you, then that’s your problem, not theirs.
Whatever, Damon.
@velocityknown
Wow, way to keep it civil. He’s ragging on a tv show writer, not a man who single handledly cured cancer and saved thousands of puppies all at once. Get a grip.
I felt that that was a pretty civil response. I’m tired of people saying that just because people make money that their jobs shouldn’t be hard for them. Criticize the work he put out all you want, but it’s pretty lazy to say that his job wasn’t hard because he got paid a lot and worked in Hawaii. Maybe he prefers cold weather climates.
By the way, where did I ever say he had an easy job? I said “amazing”. I’d personally rather have an amazing job than an easy one.
The worst part was that the show glossed over Ben’s redemption. He was basically the villain of the show brilliantly portrayed and written, but then completely absolved and redeemed off screen.
Lindelof is kinda’ like Stephen King in that he struggles with endings, but I still mostly enjoy his work.
Also like King, he seems like a fun guy to drink with.
My problem with Lindelof is that shit that doesn’t make sense is only interesting so long as you believe that eventually it will make sense. We can blame the audience’s expectations–like audiences are some new variable–all day, but the audience is only responding to what has been written. Lindelof is playing a back-loaded game where he tries to keep the audience from realizing he’s writing crap for as long as possible, and he’s not even being particularly subtle about it at this point.
Stephen King is a recovering addict and probably doesn’t drink anymore. I think his big problem was pain pills more than booze, but he won’t return my calls so I’m not positive.
The point is he probably wouldn’t be much fun to drink with but I would like to hang out with him and yell at him about the last four Dark Tower books.
I’m pretty sure it wasn’t pain pills for Mr. King, it was booze and coke. I remember reading (possibly in his own On Writing) that he doesn’t even remember writing Tommyknockers because he was so jacked up on drugs.
And for the record, Dark Tower 4 was amazing, that last poster needs to shut his whore mouth.
Agreed. It’s like Monty Python. Go ahead and watch any classic Python sketch or movie and with the possible exception of “Life of Brian” they couldn’t end things worth a damn. Doesn’t mean the journey wasn’t worth it.
Lindelhof isn’t like Stephen King. Stephen King can actually write.
He dug his own grave. If you make it Christmas Eve every day, Christmas is ultimately going to be a letdown.
Excellent analogy.
I love the Lost finale. It doesn’t answer all the questions I have, but it showed me that those mysteries weren’t what made the show great and what made me coming back: it was the characters. And the characters all got the ending they deserved and that fulfilled me enough to look past the open ended mysteries.
Except for maybe Walt. Seriously, what the fuck.
Have you not watched “New Man In Charge”? If not go to youtube and watch the clip
Around the time of the Lost finale, the “it was all about the characters, stupid” mantra would have sent me into a blind nerdrage. Now it just makes me sad that people still believe that they got an ending that was respectful of the characters.
@Phrasing,
My big problem with the whole “it was all about the characters, stupid” mantra is 3 fold. He spent the last 2 seasons or so, introducing new characters with no depth and needlessly killing them off. (Hippy John Lennon comes to mind) He changed characters, for no good reason. (Zombie Sayid) and then the lamest character plot was the Kate love triangle. She finally chooses Jack, and promptly leaves his ass on the island. So lame.
@Phrasing
It makes you mad that people took something different from the show than you did, and have their own opinions about it?
*sad
It makes me sad/mad that you think critiquing a work–and questioning the soundness of other critiques–makes me an ignorant asshole who can’t comprehend different opinions and views. My problem with defenses of the lost finally is that they tend to make no fucking sense. If you want to say, hey, I actually really like endings where everyone hugs and smiles regardless of all other things, that’s cool. I cant really argue with what you do and don’t like. Don’t tell me that’s a “character ending,” though, because it isn’t. Don’t tell me lost was never about its mysteries–that it was always and forever about its characters–because that isn’t true either. Don’t tell me mystery and characters are mutually exclusive when the show has demonstrably been about both for its entire run. And, most of all, if you’re going to present your critique, don’t regurgitate the words of the creators/writers like you’ve never had an independent thought before and then tell me that I’m the idiot here.
You’re now arguing several different topics at once here. You said it made you sad that people think the ending was respectful of the characters.
This is a subjective-based stance.
If people think that, who cares? What’s it to you?
I’m sorry, are you asking me to explain the merits of criticism or why people who disagree with each other argue? This entire line of questioning is exceedingly disingenuous. Why do you give a shit that I give a shit?
And, no, it was one topic: the collective poor critical defenses of Lost. They annoy not because I care if you liked lost or not, but because they are poor explanations for why you do.
I loved the ending of Lost; it left me satisfied and wrapped everything up. I didn’t want a “big reveal” or something that would leave me wanting more. As alluded to before, it makes the whole show crazy enjoyable on a re-watch too – knowing the ending and, more importantly, looking at all the stuff that gets ties up. Lost really is a masterpiece and it seems to get a hard rap.
Side note: i am on S2 of my 3rd rewatch of Lost. Thank you Netflix for making it available!
I’ve seen worse endings, sure. But non-denominational Heaven did feel like a sort of Deus ex Machina way to wrap a bow around everything.
I don’t think it was the ending of Lost that took a shit on the ol’ doorstep…well, it did, but not because it was bad in and of itself. It was a turd because of everything that had been done before and all that had been promised and said. Writers (and creative people in general) need to realize that nothing is done in a bubble anymore. It’s not 1994 where only TV guide and your friends talk about stuff. The entire world talks, instantly. Stop bitching about it and learn to adapt. That’s the way it is now.
Exactly
“At least Lindelof gave us an ending, on schedule.”
The problem is…it was HIS schedule that was pre-determined and announced 2-3 years ahead of time, then he turned around near the end and said that they couldn’t possibly resolve all of the loose plot threads because there simply wasn’t enough time. He had 3 years to make a roadmap and instead just kept introducing weird random shit that never went anywhere.
All of this. Martin has his faults, and one of them is most definitely the delays he’s building into his story, but the vast, vast, difference is that while Martin is delaying because he doesn’t want to end his series, Lindelof wasn’t capable of ending his.
Yes! Why do none of the defenders get this?
The worst thing about the Lost ending was how predictable it was. The internet had come up with the purgatory theory quite a while before the ending happened. The worst thing you can do is what an audience expects you to do.
I’d go a step further and say the obnoxious thing was how since the audience guessed purgatory, the writers came up with a convoluted “solution” that allowed them to technically not reveal it was purgatory the entire time while still thematically (and, eventually, literally) writing a purgatory ending.
Martin, likewise, has made some less than awesome comments about potentially changing his story because the fanbase has figured a few things out already. Hopefully he doesn’t make that mistake as well.
Oh please. The internet came up with a lot of absolutely idioitc theories. One was SORTA right in the end, but still not really since people were clinging to the idea that the island itself was purgatory and that nobody survived the initial plane crash, not the slightly odd concept that happened, which was that the island created a limbo (not purgatory!) for them while they waited to die later. There’s a huge difference, nobody on the internet had any of it actually close to correct.
Ultimately that’s why people were mad. They didn’t know how the ending was working and they desperately wanted to believe that the things they thought were “mysteries” were just details. The whole “WHY STATUE HAS FOUR TOES” is really, really silly. Because it’s a statue. And it has four toes. Why’s there a big gigantic cat with a people face in Egypt? Are we still calling that one a mystery of the alien cat people?
Sometimes people need to calm down and stop believing that the things they come up with while drunk or reading on the internet mean more than they do.
That is not a huge difference, dude. Purgatory and limbo are more or less the same thing. What it boils down to is that they were pretty much already dead. You’re just arguing semantics now. I’m sorry you got your panties in such a bunch defending a subpar show.
There wasn’t a purgatory until the last season. it was the “flash-sideways” storyline. that all takes place after Jack dies on the island.
@MasterDave I’m sorry, but if you end an episode on the characters dramatically discovering a giant statue with four toes on the other side of the island, you better have at least half an idea behind it. I just rewatched the scene, Sayid literally says “I don’t know what’s more disconcerting…the fact that the rest of the statue is missing or the fact that it has four toes.” Saying “it’s just a statue, calm down” is a total cop-out. The writers determined the statue was important, not us. Now if someone on the ‘net noticed it in the background of a scene, then absolutely, the writing team has no obligation to follow through. But they made sure we all knew it was super important and then got bored and distracted and I forget what the eventual explanation of it was, but I do remember it being incredibly weak.
And not to pile on, but your argument that the island wasn’t purgatory, it was “limbo in which the characters waited to die” made me LOL
I don’t think the ending is predictable, since most people who’ve seen it still don’t know how it ended. A majority of people who hate the Lost finale think everyone was dead the entire time.
If he hadn’t “Munsoned” the finale, Martin wouldn’t be saying “do a Lost”
Fuck you, Lindelof. You have no complaint since THERE WAS NO ENDING TO LOST. You left that shit hanging, and destroyed my faith in humanity.
Seasons 1-2 weren’t that compelling (I stopped watching early in Season 2). Some friends convinced me to start watching again. I liked Seasons 4-5. The ENTIRE Season 6 was bad. Constantly introducing new mysteries – to cover up the fact you had no idea what the old mysteries were is just bad storytelling. Period. The ending: “They’re dead and in Purgatory.” was a massive cop out. That was one of the few times I actually got angry watching television. I’d spent alot of time watching their show and they couldn’t even be bothered to come up with a halfway decent ending. Lindelof is not a good storyteller. The end. Don’t believe me? Watch “Prometheus”: The guy with the map gets lost, the biologist has no interest in examining a dead alien, has no idea how to interact with a ‘wild animal’, they also implied that Jesus was an engineer…oh my god…how stupid. I could go on – but I’ll stop there.
Jesus Christ how many burner Uproxx accounts does Lindelof have for the purposes of defending himself?
Wow, you made a joke everyone on the internet has already made. Are you on Twitter?
Nah, if it was Lindelof, every comment would start all big and engaging, then devolve to complete nonsense by the end.
I think the most disappointing thing I’m seeing right now, and what I saw when the series ended is that it’s so black and white for some people.
“It sucked and people who defend it are wrong.”
“It was great and the people who didn’t like it are too wrapped up in mysteries.”
You’re perfectly entitled to your opinion either way, but I think we’re really missing out that it’s not as black and white as it was entirely good or entirely bad. I’ve already said here multiple times that I liked it while having problems with it and yet my even moderate defense of the ending has irked some people who hate it. Surely we’re smarter than just having one overall reaction to something that gave us 6 seasons of remarkable content, right? At the very least, you have to understand where someone’s opinion could be mixed without saying they’re dumb for defending any of it.
You’ve been so calm, level-headed, and gray about this situation; it’s a wonder people have reacted to you the way they have.
I agree with you but I’m not sure you’ve met my friend, “The Internet.”
I’d be bummed to if I was a hack.
“too”. Hack.
/couldn’t resist; is weak.
He Britta’ed the last season of “Lost” and “Prometheus”.
series that ended well: The Wire; Futurama
series that ended poorly: Seinfeld
series that ended poorly while making a “ta-da” hand motion and insisting that you were just mad because your mind got so blown: Lost
Absolutely perfect.
If you’re passionate about your work make sure you take the time over six seasons to have it be fleshed out and easy to conclude. I understand doing it for the first two seasons, but after that it was unacceptable.
i think lost was a great show for the most part. so the ending wasnt perfect, how could it have been perfect? the breaking bad ending will be the same way for the most part in terms of ppl not being satisfied because the show now has such a cult following. i appreciate that lost gave us those seasons and those mysteries that i got totally wrapped up in. i’m not mad that they didnt solve everything, i know it woulda been difficult, i’m just happy that it was good for as long as it was, and ALOT of shows cant say the same.
like a great football game with a shitty ending in the last 30sec. the game was still a great game right?
Can we get over the fallacy that since literally not every viewer will be satisfied by any given finale, that all finales are inherently as good as they can be? That all finales will be massively divisive? I know that Dustin perpetrated this belief above, but come on; there are miles of middle ground between not satisfying anyone and the impossibility of satisfying everyone.
The Breaking Bad finale will face the heightened scrutiny that all endings face, but Gilligan has put himself in a much, much better position to impress his viewed than Damon did.
Yep.
Most people agree that The Shield finale was perfect. Most people agree that the LOST finale sucked. Most people agree that The Sopranos finale (mainly the final scene) was just frustrating. etc.
/ / / Agree 100%.
Breaking bad is at least on schedule to tie up loose ends.
At this point (i.e. w/ 4 episodes left) there was no way in hell that Lost had any chance of tying up its loose ends without the “Micro-Machines” guy explaining super-fast every single answer to the 5,000 questions for the last 4 hours straight.
BB ending I still have faith in, and the Lost ending was bad before its last season even begun, I’m sorry to say.
It astounds me that years after the ending of the show people still think the entirety of Lost took place in purgatory. Yes, the 6th season flash…sideways or whatever were a purgatory, but they even went out of their way to flatly state in the finale that everything that happened to them prior to dying in the later parts of season 6 and going to the purgatoryish place was real.
I thought the finale was very moving, but the man who composed the music for the show deserves most of the credit for that.
Maybe if it hadn’t slogged through 7 loooong seasons we’d feel less cheated by the paltry payoff we got at the end?
Most of the episodes all blur together in my memory, anyway. How many times did characters get captured and held prisoner? Really got old.
Giacchino made Lost.
Yes, thanks for reminding me. The composer Michael Giacchino.
The score was the best part of Lost, IMO.
I didn’t need answers to everything, I just wanted an ending that was tonally in line with the fairly dark show that came before it instead of a Hallmark advertisement for faith.
It needed way more moments like Jack laying down to die in the spot where he woke up in the pilot with the dog laying down next to him, and less of everyone gathered in a church in purgatory with soap opera lighting and cheesy music playing.
Now I’m just getting mad all over again. Fuck that stupid show.
Tonally in line? EVERYONE was dead by the end of it! Everyone who died earlier in the show’s run really did die then and there (like Locke). Ben Linus let his freaking daughter get killed and its not like she popped up at the end. And the main character died in the very last scene.
I really don’t know what more you can want. Are you such a coldhearted robot that you didn’t want to see all that shit everyone went through mean something at the end? I just don’t get it.
I’m not coldhearted, I just don’t want some psuedo-hippie extra non-denominational religious bullshit shoved down my throat in the final episode. Yeah, they all died but it still managed to be way too trite and corny.
The whole thing just made me want to vomit.
I completely agree, I understood what happened but the parallel universe resolution ruined everything for me.
I got an idea, how about you start tying up loose ends after 7 seasons of fucking macguffins instead of adding more? Oh, and thanks for prometheus, btw. I saw more compelling plot points in the AMC bathroom.
Guys, I’m just fucking floored that Dustin didn’t find a way to stick in a plug for that dumb Difficult Men book he never shuts the fuck up about.
You’d think he had a stake in it or something.
I understood everything about Lost and the ending was great. If you cant understand what was going on, its your fault for not having any sense of intelligence or imagination. God forbid someone not spoon-feed you everything you need to know. Everyone is goddamn Frito nowadays.
I understood what happened perfectly fine. If anything, that made it even worse.
It was cheesy horseshit.
So I’m stupid and dull if I didn’t like the ending of Lost? As opposed to people who watch Honey Boo-Boo and the Kardashians? Cut it out, bro. I enjoyed the ride, I just didn’t dig the landing. It’s not a crime to have an opinion.
Apparently it is a crime, according to everyone that LOST SUCKS LINDELOF GTFO. Im trying to balance the terms of engagement. Im glad you liked it. Im talking about the people that didnt like it because they didnt understand what was going on. Sounds like your not in that camp.
Change your tampon.
*You’re.
Everything Dissident has said pretty much mirrors my own feelings on the matter. Cheesy Horseshit indeed. And the ending of The Shield was perfect.
Look what you’ve done, Dustin.
Hey, this must have been really hard to write for Dustin. What with Lindelof’s cock wedged so deeply into his mouth and all.
Lindelof is terrible. The ending of Lost, Star Trek: Into Darkness, Prometheus, Cowboys & Aliens, his “rewrite” of World War Z’s ending. When the best thing on your resume as a writer is Lost and Nash Bridges, it’s time to pack it in.
The end of World War Z was the best part of the movie.
How is not the writers fault, they write the damn show. And what’s worst they had an advanced deadline. And not half a season or a full hey this is the last season you get. No. They scheduled the end after season 3. 3 full seasons to wrap up 3 seasons worth of storylines. Perfect. And then they decide to just keep adding questions instead if game planning to an answer the ton of stuff that was out there. And that last season was a train wreck.
I like to think it ended at season 5. The plan worked. The bomb went off. They changed their destiny and never crashed. Except down deep they all felt something terrible missing from their life after landing in LA as their lives went on. That’s the dark ending that show deserved. They chose to reject the island and were worse off for it. The end. I would have preffered somethin different but it Works better than what we got.
George Martin is beginning to strongly resemble that kid in junior high that nobody really liked, but everybody hung out with/tolerated because he had a Super Nintendo and a ton of games. We tolerate you only because you entertain us so well George, so shut your face and go write.
I watched all of Lost recently, and then read the fantastic Cracked list explaining the ending, and I’m honestly still so psyched about how amazing the ending is. It was brilliant, except that it was really explained in multiple little bits of dialogue throughout the last seasons, that and the island didn’t get any say by the end of it. But yeah, basically its amazing and I love Lost.
It was a dumb, terrible ending..I hate to sound like an “Internet atheist” but Lindelof has this obsession with magical, mystical, anti-science bullshit and it’s permeated in both Lost and Prometheus. A man named Christian Shephard leading people into a magical heavenly place? I mean, how obvious do you want the symbolism to be?
It sucks that he’s been insulted so much but when you give an ending to show that is so smug, so completely against the spirit of the show, you shouldn’t expect laudatory statements.
Lindelof only churned out 22 episodes the first 3 seasons. His biggest mistake was telling people that he had the show mapped out from the beginning, which he clearly didn’t. If he never would have made that ridiculous claim I don’t think people would have combed over every second of footage, trying to link events and characters and keep the mythology straight. Sure that is what made the show popular, but it also made him look like a fool and angered so many people in the end.
This. If they had just owned up to the fact that they’re just making up cool shit for these characters to go through and there was no true plan then the reaction would have been very different but they flat lied that’s what pissed people off the most by far
Lindelof doesn’t need to worry anymore. Only 3 more weeks and the appropriate metaphor will “What if I do a Dexter”.
I was royally pissed when I saw the last episode. For a very long time. And I don’t think Lindelof deserves all the blame. That’s because the main problem I had was with the parallel universe story:
a) It was a total cop-out. They spent so much time denying purgatory/limbo was an answer that I thought it meant it wouldn’t be a plot device for the show at all, not that it just wouldn’t be applied to the real world.
b) Who cares?! I don’t give a crap about what happened after they are dead. This, and some of the stuff with Jacob and the Man In Black, as I understand it were influenced by Carlton Cuse. He’s some kind of serious Christian and wanted to add all these religious undertones to the show. If that cutesy afterlife preachy-ness had been left out we’d be happier, and that’s on him, not Lindelof.
c) You just wasted half of the last season on something that has no impact on anything else that happened. That time should have been spent answering more questions. Personally, I don’t mind that there were loose ends, way too many to be addressed. But this would have made a lot more people happy with the ending.
I’m a little afraid my expectations are set too high with Breaking Bad but, as others have said, it seems to be heading in a better direction. And, I also haven’t seen much of Lindelof’s other work so my only basis of disappointment would be Lost for him.
To me, the worst part about Lost was the resolution of John Locke’s character arc. HE was arguably the breakout character (or at least, ONE of them)…guy who reinvents himself on the island, begins believing he is destined for something great, which is seemingly confirmed by multiple other characters and instances over the course of the show. Then, it turns out he had no greater purpose, he was just a pawn and died a sad and pathetic death.
Kind of an apt metaphor for the show istelf.
I guess I’m a little weird, but I loved the ending of “Lost.” There are a few things that still bug me (for example, why is Michael punished for eternity when all he wanted to do was save his son, while Ben is given a pass for committing countless worse acts with selfish motivations). But by and large, I found it a complete and satisfying finale.
And my apologies for being long-winded, but I’d like to challenge two of the major problems some fans seem to have with it: (1) They end up in purgatory, or something similar, when the writers said it’s not purgatory. The writers were always clear that the island wasn’t purgatory, and it wasn’t. What happened there was the real, living world (for purposes of the show). I don’t recall them ever saying that purgatory wouldn’t find it’s way into the series at some point. (2) After everything, there was supposed to be some deeper meaning. Maybe I’m too easily entertained, but at it’s heart, “Lost” is really just following the Joseph Campbell structure. It’s about a hero who falls and seeks, and finds, redemption (Jack). The structure was simple, but it’s a structure that still works, provided that the story surrounding it is compelling.
“…with a show like Lost, he was basically in a no-win situation.” Are you f-ing kidding me? All he had to do was explain the stuff he set up in the show. That’s it. It’s like telling the set up for a joke and not telling the punch line. F-him. Good on George RR.
You’re all wrong. But I leave it to you to figure out why.
Judging by the quality of the past 4-5 seasons of True Blood, maaaaybe Alan Ball should start reading some of those internet comments…
All these people saying he had a plan and it wasn’t so bad – can any of you explain to me the significance of the temple, dogen and the baseball in s6? How long were we stuck there and for what? Nothing. Lindelof built all of this momentum and wasted half the final season on a useless boondoggle. Why did they have to drown sayid to make sure he wasn’t the smoke monster? Oh yeah, I just realized that I don’t care. We had a yard sale recently and we were getting rid of seasons 1-5 of LOST. Someone came by and said “someone is a real lost fan” and all I could think about was “a real LOST fan would look at DVDs of s1-5 missing season 6 and just say “yuuuuuuuuup”. Sorry Lindelof, you blew it. So badly that it took five years of stellar TV and, oh, I don’t know…crapped on its doorstep? There’s a reason EVERYONE knows pulling a LOST is botching the ending…