There was no Met Gala last year. The pandemic was still relatively new in the United States, and when the annual fashion/social extravaganza was scheduled, in early May, as it had been since 2001, New York City was still very much shut down. So we’re getting two galas in less than a year, and the first since 2019. The first went down on Monday, and its super-famous attendees — who can always be relied on to go big — brought it. But maybe Dan Levy brought it more than everyone else.

The theme this year was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and, as always, people interpreted how they wished. For the Schitt’s Creek star, that meant a real eye-turner: an over-sized long-sleeved shirt with gigantic shoulders and sleeves. A global map took up most of the acreage, with America depicted in the shape of two people of the same gender in a passionate embrace.

Levy discussed the outfit with Vanity Fair, saying his collaboration with Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, who took inspiration from American artist and AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz:

Adapting two of Wojnarowicz’s famed works, F*ck You F–got F*cker, 1984, and Untitled (One Day This Kid…), 1990–91, for Levy’s Met gala look, the actor said he and Anderson wanted to reflect the artist’s themes of celebrating “queer love and queer visibility” while also sending a reminder that “there’s a lot more that needs to be done.”

The Met Gala is nothing without attention-grabbing outfits, and people were quick to single out Levy. Some thought he, as they say, understood the assignment.

Others praised the message.

Dan Levy in @LoeweOfficial at the #MetGala, using his look to make a statement about marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/h3pEuDs6iE — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 13, 2021

Others caught the reference to Wojnarowicz’s work.

Dan Levy in Loewe (inspired by the work of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist David Wojnarovicz, "Fuck You Faggot Fucker") at the #MetGala. More red carpet later on our site. #MetGala2021. @danjlevy @LoeweOfficial pic.twitter.com/sR4cNDr6eC — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) September 13, 2021

Some found it over-the-top, which is why they loved it.

dan levy said “i’m gonna serve the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen and you’re going to love it” and you know what? he was right #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nHJmW1H0ze — 𝕩𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 ✨✌🏻 (@oddxeye) September 13, 2021

And some just loved it.

Me: dan levy means the world to me

Dan: ok pic.twitter.com/04tiIGCX8m — BOO-ronica 💗💚💙✡ (@patrickbrewski) September 13, 2021

NOW we're talking. YES, KING!!! Dan Levy never disappoints. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZhTQCusmMg — currently a #MetGala scream account, brb (@carazelaya) September 13, 2021

1. I actually like it! But I understand if you don’t

2. Dan Levy is Canadian and the outfit shows the Canada/US relationship, which is on theme and just really cool imo

3. All else aside, major props for taking an actual fashion risk and not wearing a basic-ass suit (or converse) https://t.co/Nv7pX6m1Lg — beth 🤟 (@frimehaim69) September 13, 2021

