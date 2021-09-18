Dan Levy struck gold with Schitt’s Creek, and the payoff for that appears to be a lucrative Netflix deal that will see him take a crack at making a romantic comedy in his image. That deal, which reportedly was reached with the streaming service, won’t take effect for a while but there are already projects lined up for it.

As Deadline detailed, the creator of Schitt’s Creek will hook up with the streaming service for a number of projects in the coming years, starting with a rom com.

Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” said Levy, “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”

As the report notes, Levy’s deal doesn’t start until next summer but there’s plenty of his work out there from him on his current deal with ABC. Three live-action projects are reportedly in the works, and an animated series, Standing By, has an order for Hulu. But a rom com from Levy is certainly intriguing, and his work in Hulu’s holiday rom com Happiest Season was well-received enough to get fans excited about him taking the reigns of a project like that for himself.

