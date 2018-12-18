AMC

In the season two finale of Fear the Walking Dead, Daniel Salazar set an entire compound on fire with him inside of it. His daughter and the rest of the cast, however, escaped, leaving Daniel for dead. Miraculously, Salazar survived the fire, and several episodes later — badly burned — he returned to the series. He wouldn’t last much longer, however, because in the third season finale, Strand shot Daniel in the face, and he was left atop a dam as it exploded.

Again, Daniel Salazar was considered dead. After the years-long time jump, he did not resurface in Texas with Madison Clark and her gang in season four, and he was never mentioned among the remaining characters.

Likewise, in the season three finale, Troy admitted to Madison that he amassed a zombie horde to attack the Broken Jaw Ranch, and after rattling off a few racist insults, Madison took a hammer to Troy Otto’s skull, presumably killing him. But we never saw the body. Fans assumed that his corpse, along with Daniel’s, was left among the rubble of the dam after it exploded (season four never really returned to the dam explosion).