Two Season 3 Characters on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ May Return As Season 5 Villains

Entertainment Features
12.18.18

AMC

In the season two finale of Fear the Walking Dead, Daniel Salazar set an entire compound on fire with him inside of it. His daughter and the rest of the cast, however, escaped, leaving Daniel for dead. Miraculously, Salazar survived the fire, and several episodes later — badly burned — he returned to the series. He wouldn’t last much longer, however, because in the third season finale, Strand shot Daniel in the face, and he was left atop a dam as it exploded.

Again, Daniel Salazar was considered dead. After the years-long time jump, he did not resurface in Texas with Madison Clark and her gang in season four, and he was never mentioned among the remaining characters.

Likewise, in the season three finale, Troy admitted to Madison that he amassed a zombie horde to attack the Broken Jaw Ranch, and after rattling off a few racist insults, Madison took a hammer to Troy Otto’s skull, presumably killing him. But we never saw the body. Fans assumed that his corpse, along with Daniel’s, was left among the rubble of the dam after it exploded (season four never really returned to the dam explosion).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEAD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP