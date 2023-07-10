(A disturbing clip will be found below, but if you already know The Walking Dead, you’ve definitely seen worse.)

The Walking Dead: Dead City is pleasing those viewers who might not necessarily be fans of the Old Negan but are nonetheless unable to look away from his gruesome-showman persona. As the episodes continue grinding away with Maggie and Negan in Manhattan, AMC has also had a ball showing off some footage for Norman Reedus’ Daryl In Paris spinoff, which sadly will not include a fan-favorite companion even though (for some good news) Melissa McBride’s Carol has been photographed on the set.

Previously, we’ve heard all about how Daryl mysteriously washes ashore in France with no idea how he arrived there after leaving The Commonwealth. He apparently took a very long nap (happens), but AMC has already made it clear that he’s not happy to find himself in Europe. And even worse, now it seems that some sadistic nuns have gotten ahold of our unwashed boo.

There is a branding iron involved. This is not a wonderful realization for Daryl, who already wasn’t religious (remember how unimpressed he was by the “Jesus” nickname back in Season 6?). All I can really conclude here is that Daryl needs his crossbow back right about now.

Alright, Carol. It’s time to show up!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is still being cagey about its release date.