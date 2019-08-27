NETFLIX

In his new Netflix special Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle tackles “cancel culture,” or as he calls it, “celebrity hunting season.” One such celebrity is Michael Jackson, the subject of HBO’s Emmy-nominated Leaving Neverland, which detailed the pop star’s alleged child abuse throughout his career. “Don’t watch it,” Chappelle suggests during the special. “It’s f*cking gross.” He went on to say that although he doesn’t believe the accusers in the documentary, Jimmy Safechuck and Wade Robson, he did imagine a scenario where MJ “did it.”

“I don’t believe these motherf*ckers… I don’t think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it… you know what I mean? I mean, it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it? This kid got his dick sucked by the King of Pop. All we get is awkward Thanksgivings for the rest of our lives.”

The main reason Chappelle (who added, “I know it seems harsh, but somebody’s gotta teach these kids. No such thing as a free trip to Hawaii”) says he doesn’t believe the accusers is because Macaulay Culkin has yet to come forward to say he was abused. “I’m not a pedophile,” he told the audience. “But if I was, Macaulay Culkin’s the first kid I’m f*cking. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Before the somewhat hidden ending, Chappelle also discussed the controversies surrounding R. Kelly (“This guy makes more sex tape than he does music. He’s like the DJ Khaled of sex tapes”), Kevin Hart (“I don’t know what you know about Kevin, but I know that Kevin Hart is damn-near perfect… In fact, Kevin is precisely four tweets shy of being perfect”), and Louis C.K. (“Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident”).