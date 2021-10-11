As the backlash continues following Dave Chappelle‘s controversial remarks about transgender women during his latest comedy special, The Closer, Netflix has reportedly suspended one of its trans employees who has spoken out against the comedian. For the record, Netflix did not suspend the employee, Terra Field, for her now-viral Twitter thread, but for allegedly trying to attend a meeting she wasn’t invited to. Variety reports that Field and two other employees have been suspended for “crashing” a virtual leadership gathering. A spokesperson for Netflix made it clear that the suspensions and pending investigation were not because of Field’s tweets because employees are “encouraged to disagree openly.”

According to The Verge, Chappelle’s special has caused internal strife inside the streaming company, where employees want to know whether transgender voices were included in the decision to stream the new special and where the company draws the line at hate speech.

“We repeatedly provide a platform for content that is harmful to the trans community,” an employee wrote in a Netflix Q&A document. “What is our plan on how we are going to repair this situation in particular?”

Here’s what Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in response. Via The Verge:

Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.

As for Chappelle, he’s bathing in the controversy. While attending a special screening of a documentary on his life last week, the comedian proudly told the crowd that he “loves” being canceled. “F*ck Twitter. F*ck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you,” Chappelle told the audience full of Hollywood celebs. “This is real life.”

