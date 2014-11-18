Dave Chappelle Wants To Be ‘The First Black Guy To F*ck Olivia Pope’ On ‘Scandal’

#Dave Chappelle #The Walking Dead
11.18.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

After months of not telling any cities to f*ck off, Dave Chappelle has been named one of GQ‘s Men of the Year, joining handsome goofball Chris Pratt, not-a-man Shailene Woodley, and the world’s most influential unemployed football player, Michael Sam. The whole interview’s worth a read — it begins with a Tribe Called Quest song alarming everyone at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons (god I hope it was “Show Business”) — but here’s the most TV-relevant passage.

What’s another thing on that bucket list?

For one year, I want to do this thing where I guest-star on as many television shows as I possibly can. I love television. The fact that television ultimately made me famous was very gratifying for me. Chris Tucker did it in movies, and Chris Rock did it from his stand-up, which was very impressive. But you know, the thing that people most will remember me for is Chappelle’s Show. If I were to never do anything else, that show would be a culmination of what was a very long and tedious process of me learning how to be in the television business.

So if you could choose, what shows would you guest-star on?

I’d be a zombie in The Walking Dead. A corpse on CSI. I’d be the first black guy to f*ck Olivia Pope on Scandal…(Via)

Don’t stop there, Chappelle. Keep going. A friend of Gretchen’s who Lindsay bones on You’re the Worst. Ass Dan’s cousin Anus Anthony on SNL. Jimmy Pesto’s accountant on Bob’s Burgers. A Russian spy who’s actually working for Canada on The Americans. A jock who punches ALL the nerds on The Big Bang Theory. The possibilities are endless. Especially that last one.

Via GQ

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dave Chappelle#The Walking Dead
TAGSDAVE CHAPPELLEGQThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP