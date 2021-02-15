Following Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actress Charisma Carpenter breaking her silence and leveling a series of allegations against Joss Whedon, a growing number of her former co-stars have been coming out of the woodwork to offer their support. That list now includes David Boreanaz and James Marsters who played the fan-favorite vampires Angel and Spike, respectively, across the two series. The two actors both shared their support on Twitter, with Boreanaz replying directly to Charisma’s initial tweet alleging that Whedon created a toxic and abusive workplace where she was “fat-shamed” and written off the show in retaliation for getting pregnant while filming Angel.

“I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength,” Boreanaz wrote.

As for Marsters, the Spike actor offered more general support to anyone who was allegedly abused while working on the Buffy series: “While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges,” Marsters tweeted. “I do not support abuse of any kind, and am heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved.”

The two actors join fellow Buffy alum Eliza Dushku, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, and Clare Kramer who have all supported Carpenter as well as hinted at their own stories of abusive dealings with Whedon. Carpenter also garnered the significant support of Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who voiced her eagerness to sever all ties with Whedon.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. “I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors and am proud of them for speaking out.”

