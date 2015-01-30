David Duchovny’s Favorite ‘X-Files’ Fan Fiction Is An Erotic Surprise

David Duchovny wrote a book, and it has nothing to do with God hating us all (probably). Holy Cow is about, to quote the New York Times, “a traumatized cow, a sassy turkey, and a pig converting to Judaism.” Duchovny came up with the idea when he asked himself, If I were a cow, why wouldn’t I try to get to India? As one does. After taking a detour to a story about a pig getting circumcised, the Times inevitably brought up The X-Files, which led to this exchange:
There is a lot of Mulder-Scully fan fiction, and some of it is pretty Red Shoe Diaries, if you know what I mean.
You’re using all my work against me. When X-Files was kind of in its heyday, that was the beginning of the Internet. I was very skeptical and thought, This thing will never last. My favorite was the fan fiction that had Alex Krycek, my nemesis, and me as lovers. It was beautiful. (Via)
Indeed. In 2000, Courtney Gray’s How to Throw a Curve Ball — summary: “Following the orders of the Well-Manicured Man, Krycek hands over important information to Mulder, and in the rain storm of this night, the status quo between the two men is irrevocably changed” — won “Best Series” at the prestigious (?) Lisa e Krysa Awards. Also, this happened.
Mulder had to leave the show for two seasons to recover from Krycek’s love*.
*Krycek’s love = butt heroin
HOLY SHIT! This is awesome!
I know some people that worked on Californication and the consensus was that Duchovny is a big time perv.
Uh…isn’t he a confirmed sex addict? I think his perviness is a known quantity.
Sex addiction isn’t about being addicted to actual act of sex, its about not being able to say no to situations no matter what the known consequences are.
During my pre-adolescent years I would set up my VCR to record all the softcore porn that the movie channels would play in the middle of the night (no computer or internet in those days). I thought it was weird that Duchovny would open and close every episode of Red Shoes Diaries, figuring he’d have more to do in each episode than just read sex stories in letters that people would mail him.
And yet the more I learn about the guy in articles like this, the more I wonder if he does that for real.
YES YES YES. I AM SO INTO THIS. ALL OF THIS.
In hindsight, perhaps I was a little too excited about this. I’m going to go back to jamming out to my copy of Bree Sharpe’s David Duchovny, Why Don’t You Love Me and pretend to work.