David Spade's 'Catfish' Spoof Is A Reminder That David Spade Can Be Funny

#David Spade #Funny or Die
07.02.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

Screen Shot 2013-07-01 at 10.14.49 PM

Once upon a time, in a land far far away, there was a man named David Spade who was considered “funny.” He starred in Just Shoot Me and a movie called Tommy Boy and a bevy of other things that made humans laugh. Then life happened and he stopped making funny movies.

Well, it turns out that this Funny Or Die skit is all we needed to be reminded that David Spade can make comedy happen. This Catfish-themed skit starring Selita Ebanks is funnier than anything that happened on Grown Ups.

Also. Selita Ebanks. You are a delight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Spade#Funny or Die
TAGScatfishDAVID SPADEFUNNY OR DIESelita Ebanks

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP