David Spade's 'Catfish' Spoof Is A Reminder That David Spade Can Be Funny

Once upon a time, in a land far far away, there was a man named David Spade who was considered “funny.” He starred in Just Shoot Me and a movie called Tommy Boy and a bevy of other things that made humans laugh. Then life happened and he stopped making funny movies.

Well, it turns out that this Funny Or Die skit is all we needed to be reminded that David Spade can make comedy happen. This Catfish-themed skit starring Selita Ebanks is funnier than anything that happened on Grown Ups.

Also. Selita Ebanks. You are a delight.