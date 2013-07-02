David Spade's 'Catfish' Spoof Is A Reminder That David Spade Can Be Funny

Once upon a time, in a land far far away, there was a man named David Spade who was considered “funny.” He starred in Just Shoot Me and a movie called Tommy Boy and a bevy of other things that made humans laugh. Then life happened and he stopped making funny movies.
Well, it turns out that this Funny Or Die skit is all we needed to be reminded that David Spade can make comedy happen. This Catfish-themed skit starring Selita Ebanks is funnier than anything that happened on Grown Ups.
Also. Selita Ebanks. You are a delight.
This was legitimately funny.
Selita Ebanks makes my phoenix rise if you know what I mean.
thanks for checking it out
Nope, not funny. The idea was funny. The sketch was not.
I enjoyed it.
+1. Meh. Although it would have probably been more enjoyable had the post not spoiled the plot twist. As soon as I saw his computer (and knowing that Selita was the co-star) I knew how it was going to play out.
“I’m a first responder.”
“Well, I don’t know what that is, but it sounds selfish.”
FACT: David Spade was never funny and still isn’t.
Stop saying “skit”.
Snobbily Yours,
Matt
Shout out to up and coming comedian and write Ricky ‘Rickonia’ Smith for co-writing the skit… Good good dude who just happens to be me… @Rickonia on twitter.
Sorry, my man, but you were an insurance policy. David Spade’s corny ass telling a black girl that she isn’t black enough? He needed a black writer to cosign for him on that kind of material on the off chance that someone got offended.
Ok, the moment when the black neighbor pops up over the fence after David Spade calls the lady “beige” is hilarious.
Selita is beautiful, but those bangs gotta go.