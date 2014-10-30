Dear TV Networks: Please Stop Scheduling Supersized Episodes

We live in a great age for television. There are now more amazing television shows than most of us can realistically watch. I watch about 30 shows a week, and believe it or not, in order to keep it at that low number, I’ve had to trim a number of good series to keep the great ones: Sleepy Hollow, The Blacklist, and Scandal have all become victims of schedule purges this fall, and I’ve also been quick to kill other series that aren’t immediately impressive (Gotham, Constantine) because I just don’t have the time to wait for them to improve.
One show in particular, however, managed to weed itself out in a manner of speaking: Homeland debuted a few weeks ago, and that’s a series that I’ve been watching religiously through the first three seasons. I probably would have forced myself to continue, too, if not for one thing: The two-hour premiere.
Now, that may not sound like a terrible burden, but consider how crowded Sunday nights are for most of us: For me, there was Boardwalk Empire, The Affair, Last Week Tonight, The Walking Dead, The Good Wife, and Brookly Nine-Nine to contend with (plus, Madam Secretary, which also recently become the victim of a purge). Plus, I like to check in on the Sunday Night NFL games. And as someone who likes to keep up so I’m not spoiled working on the Internet all day, I always feel compelled to stay up as late as necessary to watch these shows.
A two-hour Homeland premiere just wasn’t going to fit into my life.
For a lot of us these days, our DVRs are like grocery lists: Yes, we enjoy watching the shows very much, but we also want to check them off the list and get to the next one so we can clear our DVRs (a crowded DVR sits heavily on our consciences). Purging can often feel like a huge relief, and we’re always looking for a good excuse to get rid of this show or that show in order to make room for others, or to get an extra hour of sleep. A two-hour premiere (or a three-hour premiere, in the case of The Bachelor‘s next cycle) is just the thing to push us over the edge. If we look at our DVRs and see three episodes of New Girl (66 minutes without commercials), or three episodes of Homeland (175 minutes) stacked up, which do you think we’re going to choose?
Kurt Sutter is the worst offender of this, of course. Sons of Anarchy is in its final season, and even if it is something of a disappointment, it’s a very spoiler-sensitive show, so it’s the kind of drama we want to see when it airs live so we’re not spoiled the next day. That has proven more and more difficult because of weekly 90-minute episodes. They’re not just bloated and pointless, but the half hour of sleep we lose because of them only makes us grumpier about having to watch them. I know people who have stuck with the show since the beginning who have bailed on the final season because the show is just not good enough this season to justify that much of a time commitment.
So yes: This is the worst kind of First World Problem — complaining about having too much TV to watch — but it’s something that networks should consider before they schedule two-hour premieres, or supersize their episodes: We don’t have time for that sh*t. And in a television world where we’re looking for any justification to delete your season pass from our DVRs, something as seemingly insignificant as a extra-long time commitment is all we need.
I get kind of exhausted by hour long shows that have over 20 episodes a season. I guess I got used to FX and HBO shows with 10 – 13 episodes which is pretty manageable. I can’t imagine how the writers deal with it, by The Blacklist season five I assume they’ll be fighting criminals on another planet because they ran out of locations on Earth.
Nothing is worse than the damn shows that go 1 minute longer than 30 or 60 minutes on the schedule and stop you from recording the show that starts on a different channel right after. I don’t have the time for manual recordings people!
How about let the shows you like tell the stories they want to tell, and you supposedly want to hear, in their time frame or stop watching them if it’s too inconvenient?
@Baltimore Dan Which is the point of my post.
If you don’t like it stop watching. But don’t bitch at the producers for not telling their story arc on your schedule.
Homeland needed a two hour premier & it’s gotten better this season. You’re missing out.
I agree with MonkeyButt.
Agreed
It had gotten better this season, until they decided that Carrie should enter a sexual relationship with a 18-22? year old.
^ Nephew of terrorist! Sorry, this season blows… They should have made this season about tying up loose ends and rebuilding Brody’s legacy that he died a hero. Claire Danes isn’t strong enough to carry this show.
Lol at whining about staying up an extra half hour. Okay, grandpa Rowles. Don’t forget to take your Metamucil and Centrum for Men or you might get even more crankier.
Sutter needs that extra 30 minutes for montages!
So Constantine got 1 episode and it’s out? It’s on a Friday too, the day of death for TV. Surely you can give it 1 more episode, especially since it was universally panned for the 1st but got better in the 2nd.
Also, fuck you for not watching Gotham and Sleepy Hollow. That invalidates any opinion you proffer now. And if DVR space is your problem, try using HBOGo. There are many HBO shows I don’t record because HBOGo is an option.
Homeland not being good anymore is all you needed to excuse a bail out…
Homeland hasn’t gotten worse. The novelty has worn off. it’s the same show it’s always been except unburdened by Carrie’s psycho relationship with brody and the crappy plot device family that was brody’s. So if anything it’s better.
and gotham is quite good. your loss
That’s just, like, your opinion, man.
“brevity is genious” seems to be something showrunners have never heard of
This post reminds me of Andy Rooney’s meandering old man rants.
won’t the networks think of the bloggers!
I hate agreeing with @dissident, but fuck dude. You’re watching 30+ hours of TV a week. That puts you in a very small percentage of the population.
I watch about 3-4 shows a week, so an extra half hour or hour isn’t going to kill me. Just gives me more shit to laugh at in Sons.
New Girl is stupid….so dump it.
Why is it considered “comedy” for “Nick” to exaggeratedly screech the same phrase three or four times in a row for each scene and reaction he is in?
30 shows a week? I deal with crackheads and bums all week at my job. Fuck you. Fuck Sutter for not realizing that the Tara/Jax/Gemma triangle was the heart of the show.
I gave up on Gotham as well. Not because of an overcrowded schedule. It was just a laughably bad show
This is one hell of a hilariously pointless complaint.
I’m sorry, I stopped reading this after you said you were no longer watching Sleepy Hollow. What the fuck is wrong with you?
Yeah, getting paid to watch TV must be a bitch. It’s a wonder Uproxx can even find anyone to hire!
It’s funny cause recent Homeland episodes have been pretty short. This week’s episode is about 44 minutes after you skip the “previously on” and the opening credits. Also using the Homeland premiere I kind of a poor excuse. It’s not really a 2 hour premiere. They just took 2 episodes and put them back to back. If you only have an hour, watch the first episode and come back to the 2nd later.
Now SOA is a good example to be annoyed with. Every episode the past 2 seasons has been so unnecessarily bloated. To me that’s a sign of poor writing and editing. Sutter is a nut job and FX lets him do it cause it’s their highest rated show.
Your whole premise is based on having too much to watch on Sunday’s, including The Affair, which specifically didn’t premiere until the next week because of the two hour Homeland premiere. So your argument makes no actual sense. Never mind that homeland’s episodes have almost entirely been under 50 minutes so far this season.