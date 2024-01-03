What if there was a show that was like Only Murders in the Building meets Knives Out? Also, it has Mandy Patinkin as the world’s greatest detective. That sounds something like you’d watch, right? Well, you’re in luck: Hulu has released the first trailer for Death and Other Details, a new murder mystery series that has Patinkin in the Benoit Blanc role and Violett Beane as the top suspect who needs the detective’s help to prove her innocence.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (OK, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises: Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Death and Other Details, which also stars Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond, premieres on Hulu on January 16 with two episodes. That’s followed by weekly episodes before a two-part finale on March 5.