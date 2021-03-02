The pandemic has been tough for everyone, but it’s been especially difficult on teachers. To help ease one teacher’s burden, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the hosts of Showtime’s Desus & Mero, stepped in to sub for Mr. David Robles and his fifth grade class at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Harlem, New York.

Desus and Mero covered all the important topics: the Revolutionary War (“Not the Nas song, but the actual Revolutionary War”), where Megan Thee Stallion is from, and if there’s time, Tory Lanez’s hair. They also fielded questions from the students, including which one of them is more likely to be a ninja (the correct answer seems to be “neither”) and the story behind their Zoom backgrounds. The kids, who all got a free pair of sneakers, also had nice things to say about Mr. Robles, who described what it’s like to teach during the pandemic.

“It’s insane. My nephew calls it ‘Zoom Doom.’ You know how like the yellow in your battery, like no matter how much you charge your battery, it still stays yellow? That’s what it feels like,” he said. “But you draw energy from the other students in your class, so we’re all looking out for each other and charging each other’s battery.”

Watch the clip above. Desus & Mero airs on Sundays and Thursdays on Showtime.