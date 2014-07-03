Did You Ever Notice This Wonderful ‘Air Force One’ Easter Egg On ‘Friends’?

There’s an episode of Scrubs where the Janitor, played by Neil Flynn, tells JD that he portrayed a transit cop in The Fugitive, a role that was actually played by…Neil Flynn. It’s very involved, very funny, assuming you get the reference — the same can be said of a wink-wink moment someone recently discovered on Friends. In season six’s “The One Where Paul’s the Man,” Joey is at a dry cleaners trying to get his picture on the wall, when this happens:
But its Friends, therefore its not funny.
Apostrophes aren’t funny either, but we still use those. Oh wait.
Yep. Hammering out a response as quickly as possible about Friends demands that I use proper punctuation. Thank God YOU’RE here.
Apostrophes, like classes, are optional for UNC grads.
I thought this was about the sneakers… I thought that pink piece of tape on the side of the register maybe said Air Force One… oh internet sometimes you make me look at things too closely
how is that gag on scrubs “involved”? it’s a reference
It’s not just a reference, it’s a reference that’s set up all throughout the show and pays off at the end. It’s not just a throwaway line, it’s a whole plot thread. Which by definition is ‘involved’.
I saw Neil Flynn at a restaurant one time and it was all I could do to keep from pointing finger guns at him and yelling “Kimble!”
Damn it! You had the shot, why didn’t take it?
did you ever notice that matt leblanc’s character is also an actor on a tv show. an actor on a tv show is playing an actor on a tv show. its pretty involved so most people missed it 20 years ago. saw it on reddit somewhere
Not to mention on his current show “episodes” he plays a fictionalized version of himself, thus playing and actor, who played an actor on a tv show, who played an actor on a tv show.
Let’s be real here, it probably…sadly…wasn’t intentional.
I did notice, about a week and a half ago when this was on imgur.