Did You Ever Notice This Wonderful ‘Air Force One’ Easter Egg On ‘Friends’?

#Friends
07.03.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

There’s an episode of Scrubs where the Janitor, played by Neil Flynn, tells JD that he portrayed a transit cop in The Fugitive, a role that was actually played by…Neil Flynn. It’s very involved, very funny, assuming you get the reference — the same can be said of a wink-wink moment someone recently discovered on Friends. In season six’s “The One Where Paul’s the Man,” Joey is at a dry cleaners trying to get his picture on the wall, when this happens:

GET OFF MY PLANE (and onto my…how you doin’).

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friends
TAGSAIR FORCE ONEEASTER EGGSFriendsHARRISON FORD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP