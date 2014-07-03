Did You Ever Notice This Wonderful ‘Air Force One’ Easter Egg On ‘Friends’?

There’s an episode of Scrubs where the Janitor, played by Neil Flynn, tells JD that he portrayed a transit cop in The Fugitive, a role that was actually played by…Neil Flynn. It’s very involved, very funny, assuming you get the reference — the same can be said of a wink-wink moment someone recently discovered on Friends. In season six’s “The One Where Paul’s the Man,” Joey is at a dry cleaners trying to get his picture on the wall, when this happens:

GET OFF MY PLANE (and onto my…how you doin’).

Via Reddit