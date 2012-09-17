Diddy To Guest Star On 'It's Always Sunny,' Presumably Yell A Lot

One of my favorite parts of this job is opening up Shutterstock to look for a topical banner image to run with my posts, because sometimes I’ll just type in “diddy” expecting to get a bunch of lame red carpet pictures from whatever charity event, and I’ll be all “Boring, boring, boring, borin-wait what Tommy Lee giving Diddy bunny ears on the red carpet of the VMAs? CLICK.” It’s the little things, you know?

Anyway, the reason I was looking for pictures of Diddy on Shutterstock is because he’s going to guest star on the upcoming season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to appear in the upcoming season It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The hip-hop mogul and occasional actor’s most recent comedic role was in the 2010 feature Get Him to the Greek. Details on Combs’ character are under wraps, but he’s scheduled to start filming his guest spot on the FX comedy on Monday. [THR]

Hmmm. This is where I would usually spout some jackass opinion about this, but I… I don’t know. On one hand, I don’t think it’s fair at this point to type PUFF DADDY LOL SUNNY JUMPED THE SHARK HATE CLICK PAGEVIEWS because Diddy was actually, like, really funny in Get Him to the Greek. If they use him correctly, he could certainly bring something to the show beyond just headline-baiting stunt casting. On the other hand, stuff like this always skeeves me out a little because I’ve been burned by too many JUSTIN BIEBER COMES TO SPRINGFIELD-style episodes of The Simpsons to not be jumpy about it.

So I guess I’ll just post this picture of a piglet playing guitar and wait to see how it all plays out.

Photo Credit Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

Piglet via Buzzfeed/TVDRShuffler