Super Bowl ads are expensive, and that means smaller companies need to pick their spots to make an impact amid a wash of beer commercials and big name movie trailers. But with a low-scoring game on the field and a lackluster halftime show to keep the masses sated, sometimes the more obscure ads are the ones that have the biggest impact.

Enter Diez & Watson, a company who may be better known at your grocery store for its deli meats. But the company also sells nuts, and it took Super Bowl 53 to announce that in a big way in an ad featuring Craig Robinson of The Office fame.

The ad aired in the second half with the score still locked at 3-3 between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The commercial begins with Robinson on a couch with a friend, holding a bag of nuts.