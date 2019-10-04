Netflix debuted the teaser trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie during the 2018 Emmys, which aired on Fox; Amazon did the same thing for Jack Ryan on Super Bowl Sunday. But don’t expect to see the logos for either streamer during ABC’s Oscars telecast next year: Disney, which is about to launch its much-anticipated Disney+ streaming service, has informed Netflix that “it will not run its commercials on entertainment networks like ABC, Freeform, and FX,” according to Variety. The blockade extends to “most [other] streamers,” too, unless “the company has a broader relationship with Disney that could encompass not just advertising, but such things as distribution.”

Disney and its brethren have long counted on Netflix and Amazon for new revenue streams tied to the sale of old and recent programming. Now that Disney and the other traditional outlets are moving headlong into streaming, the two sides are eyeing each other much more warily. (Via)

“The direct-to-consumer business has evolved, with many more entrants looking to advertise in traditional television, and across our portfolio of networks,” a Disney spokesperson told the Verge about its No Netflix Club. “While the initial decision was strictly advertising based, we reevaluated our strategy to reflect the comprehensive business relationships we have with many of these companies, as direct-to-consumer is one element.”

Earlier this year, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos dismissed the potential threat of Disney+ as too little, too late. “We’ve been competing with 500 channels of cable and penetrated nearly every household in the world for a long time,” he said. “So, it’s the same stable of competitors just very late to the game.” But! Netflix can still air ads on ESPN, so look forward to the Sex Education trailer during First Take, I guess?

