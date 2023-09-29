Following a summer of box office duds, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Haunted Mansion, Disney will soon start cracking down on password sharing on its Disney+ streaming service.

The Verge reports that Disney sent an email to Canadian subscribers this week detailing the new rules on password sharing, but “has not provided many details on how it plans to enforce this policy.”

The new wording on the Canadian subscriber agreement reads, “Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. ‘Household’ means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.” If the terms are broken, “we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement.”

The announcement comes over a month after Disney’s Q3 earnings call, where CEO Bob Iger said that the company was “actively exploring” ways to address shared accounts. Iger said that a “significant” number of people are currently sharing passwords across Disney’s services and added that Disney has the “technical capability” to monitor sign-ins.

I’m picturing Mickey enforcing the new rules by busting into my house with his robot guards because I shared my Disney+ password with my my four-year-old niece so she can watch Bluey. I guess we’ll find out in Canada on November 1st, which is when the password crackdown is expected to begin.

(Via The Verge)