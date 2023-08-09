There was a time when sharing your streaming login was a sign of mutual respect and friendship. It was a way to slowly integrate socialization into your space by means of asking “hey, can I get your ____ password again?” For some, it was the only social interaction they ever got. For others, it was a reminder to write down important passwords. Those days are no more, thanks to the current crackdown on password-sharing. The latest culprit is the house of mouse itself, Disney.

Disney CEO/head and Ron DeSantis foe Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would be restructured with a price increase and a new policy for password sharing. “We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said in the company’s earnings call (via IGN) this week.

Iger continued, “Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.” Be sure to watch every DCOM now before those passwords get changed.

In addition to the new agreements, Disney+ and Hulu are also getting steep price increases. Starting October 12th, Disney+ Premium will increase from $10.99 to $13.99 a month. Hulu without ads will increase from $14.99 to $17.99 a month. For those of us who don’t mind all of those ads, the price for Disney+ and Hulu’s ad-supported tiers will still be bundled at $9.99 per month, but you have to watch a bunch of commercials for Kraft singles, which might be a dealbreaker.

Several streaming services are also on the price-increase path of late, so perhaps these Disney+/Hulu hikes were inevitable.

