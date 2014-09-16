Do You Ever Wonder If Lily From The AT&T Commercials Hates Her Job?

By now you’ve surely seen the AT&T commercials featuring Lily, a peppy, helpful AT&T store employee played by actress Milana Vayntrub. They all play out mostly the same: a customer enters the store with a question and a troublesome dilemma (sleeping baby, can’t use a phone because college football mascots can’t talk and have giant foam fingers, is Gordon Ramsey, etc.), and Lily uses their queries to lob back AT&T’s desired talking points about unlimited talk and text, or family plan pricing, or whatever. Always with a smile on her face, and never starstruck by the steady stream of celebrities who apparently shop at that mall and do not have assistants that can handle their wireless telephone needs. She appears to be the perfect employee.
Here’s my question, though: Do you ever wonder if Lily hates her job?
She has to, right? I mean, sure, everyone hates their job sometimes. My job is literally to watch TV and then make jokes about it, and there are days *I* hate my job. But she has to hate that job so, so much. Working in retail is awful. Even the smartest, kindest people in the world become brainless monsters as soon as they make that transition from human to customer. And that’s just regular retail, like working at JC Penney or Target. Dealing with cell phones is a whole different animal, because no one understands their phone or phone plan anymore. An older woman I know just got her first smart phone about two weeks ago and has been back to the store no fewer than four times to ask questions about how to work it and what exactly her data plan entails. She’s going back today, too.
Now, I certainly don’t blame her for not knowing all the ins and outs of modern wireless technology, but if you’re dealing with that all day, every day, while standing on your feet the whole time, it has to drive you mad. Look at Lily in this screencap. There’s rage behind those eyes. Quiet, blistering rage.
I hope Lily loses her mind in the next commercial. I hope, like, Simon Cowell walks in and is all “Right, yes, I need lots of talk time and texting,” and she cheerfully replies “Well I have great news. AT&T has an unlimited talk and text plan that’s perfect for you,” and Simon Cowell goes “Unlimited. Really?,” and Lily says “Yup,” and Simon Cowell gets that stupid sh*tty look on his face and says “You mean to tell me there are no limits,” and they go round and round like that for 30 seconds before she just explodes and screams, “YES. UNLIMITED. IT SAYS SO RIGHT THERE ON THE F*CKING SIGN, YOU BOOB. JESUS CHRIST. HOW HARD IS THIS? F*CKING GRANT HILL COULD UNDERSTAND IT. YOU IDIOT. YOU STUPID, STUPID IDIOT, WITH YOUR STUPID TIGHT TURTLENECK.
“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, I HAVE AN ENGLISH DEGREE FROM VASSAR. WHAT THE HELL AM I EVEN DOING HERE? ‘OH, IT’S FINE, LILY. YOU’RE JUST WORKING THERE AS A DAY JOB WHILE YOU FINISH YOUR NOVEL.’ WELL, GUESS WHAT, COWELL. I’M STILL ON PAGE 30. IT’S BEEN TWO YEARS. TWO YEARS. I’M WASTING WEEKS AT A TIME LISTENING TO MORONS LIE ABOUT HOW THEIR PHONE DOESN’T HAVE WATER DAMAGE — AND WE CAN TELL, SIMON, YOU SELF-IMPORTANT IMBECILE — WHEN I SHOULD BE OUT THERE TRAVELING AND LIVING LIFE, LIKE A REAL HUMAN BEING.
“You know what? F*ck this. I quit. Here’s a tip for you assholes: Verizon has better coverage anyway.”
That would be fun.
The one with Ramsey is the weirdest yet. But then, why would you bring a sleeping child into a retail store in the first place & then make everybody else STFU?
The baby one is ridiculously unfunny and I’m pretty sure they ripped it off from Toyota.
The point of bring a baby to places like that is to teach them how to sleep in those conditions. Parents who want everyone to shut up are doing it wrong.
Parents in public with their little curtain climbers are the worst.
They want everyone to adjust for them and their little demon spawn.
[youtu.be]
What ThatOtherDave said. When you take your kids out into the world, it’s so they can adjust to it, not the other way around.
But if you take your kid to a 9pm R-rated movie, I will fucking cut you.
More like Me-Wanna Vein-Rub.
Sorry.
No, you’re not. Don’t apologize. Own it!
Meal-on-a-V, ain’t trouble. UNLIMITED SEXT. Anytime, bay-bee!
I think I just got laid?
Funny, I immediately thought of a porn name too: Melikey Taintrub
She looks like a live-action version of one of those princesses in Frozen. Look at her face! Gotta be CGI.
A) FIRST AND FOREMOST: she’s HILARIOUS. She has mastered the deadpan delivery in ways I haven’t seen in a long time.
B) She’s a total babe. Seriously: a vintage, womanly, knockout figure and a doll’s face. Also: see above.
C) I’ve tweeted this to her (long time follower [that doesn’t really matter]), so hopefully she responds.
Jose, if you have yet to acquaint yourself with the HBO show Silicon Valley give it a look, specifically episode 6 of the first season where Ms. Vayntrub displays a jaw droppingly impressive figure and cleavage.
Thanks @Quasimofo!
Also: I totally Woman Crush Wednesday-d her once. I like the pictures I chose:
@Quasimofo Same with the most recent season of Californication. She’s a cutie.
Yea, I totally dig her.
<IMG SRC=https://encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSjeTh38-i5mt5a1wup9iRkf8xRLzYz3Clj2su5bG0tf1t_qkg
She’s pretty funny (obv) in this too: [www.youtube.com]
she’s got an ass on her too.
Danger: How come you won’t take your mama to the phone store? After all she did for you, this is the thanks she gets?
Why doesnt he just show her how to use the damn phone. Go ahead and program what she wants so that it’s easy for her. Kids theses days….. I tell you.
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet It’d be a pointless endeavor. Especially if she ignores whatever their son says and proceeds to buy two S5s just because the AT&T guy mentioned that they’re waterproof.
See, I just assumed that Danger IS the old lady from the story.
You’re all wrong about Danger, guys!
The old woman is his gf.
I wonder if Lily knows the “Can you hear me now?” guy from Verizon. Do you think they hang out in the food court and swap stories about ridiculous customers?
She has a restraining order out on him.
Maybe they dated for a while and it didn’t work out. At first she thought he was mysterious, the way all he said was “Can you hear me now?” But that got old quickly. She tried to let him down easy but all he could say was “Can you hear me now?” He stood outside her apartment all night shouting “Can you hear me now?” and forced her to get the authorities involved.
But how does the Sprint trench coat guy fit into all of this?
@Oh No Romo – He was actually the CEO until a couple weeks ago, when the board fired him.
Before the CEO was in his own company’s ads, there was this trench coat guy:
[0.tqn.com]
They all have a twisted history together, along with the T-Mobile girl in the pink dresses.
I like to imagine Lily rides on the back of T-Mobile girl’s motorcycle.
I prefer to think nothing impedes my view of the T-Mobile girl’s rump.
Why do you think the thoughts that you think? (I mean that as a compliment)
Because magic.
I was expecting 50 questions, but this will do nicely.
I was thinking something along these lines this weekend watching football. Do you think the actors in these commercials are sick of seeing themselves on TV? Like “dammit I just want to watch the Bears not see myself hawking phones every 5 minutes!” Or even the guys making the commericals, they have to watch commercials all day then come home and watch them while they are relaxing.
Anyway, I know I get sick of some of these commercials just wonder how the people on the other end feel. Of course maybe they have better things to do than sit at home and watch TV.
Every time the spot airs, they get paid. So they probably don’t mind as much as we do.
What about the one where your boy is trying to holler at her in the food court? She gets p. salty.
As a straight man, Lilly could impregnate me and I wouldn’t even be mad. MORE LILLY PLEASE.
1. I feel like at&t paid you to write this post
2. I always felt like she was just at&t trying to copy Progressive’s flo
Let’s talk about something more interesting.
Didn’t she play the consultant that shanked Monica on House of Lies?
Indeed she did. She also had a bit part in Silicon Valley.
She was indeed on that show, which was how I learned her name. Didn’t see the ep where she shanked Monica, though. Good for her; Monica is highly shankable.
I can tell Flo hates her job.
Also, the Wendy’s chick, all the chicks with nice arses in the Old Navy commercials, and the Toyota chick are much hotter.
I bet Lilly likes anal sex.
Obvs.
She likes AT&T better than her previous job.
[www.youtube.com]
At least she is naming problems people have; need data? we have tons of data.
Unlike the PayPal commercials.
I fucking HATE the PayPal commercials.
“you know what is hard? entering your information when you buy something online! you have to type in your name, AND your address, AND your email, AND SOMETIMES YOUR ZIP CODE. And it is impossible to find an extension or built in browser option to remember all of that. Now there is an easier way!”
Fuck, did anyone complain about this?!?
And then, the worst offense of all, their tag- DAH NAH NAH NAH NAH. (hipster whisper) people rule!
Way to take a fucking stand on that topic, PayPal.
So, in conclusion, yeah, she’s cute.
I have not seen ONE Paypal commercial.
So I guess I’m dead smh
She almost definitely does, but my eyes thank her very much for continuing to do it anyway.
This cunt tricked me into paying 100 bucks a month for my phone bill.
It could be worse, she could be working for T-Mobile and getting fucked in the ass by Marty Hart
What happened to that T-Mobile girl? I miss her.
For reals, she needs to join Beck Bennett and get a gig with SNL after this. She’s legit funny on Youtube (see “Bitchy Resting Face”, she does the best one) and could become a legit star. I hope she doesn’t pull a Carly from T-Mobile and just become another Vine “star”.
She looks like Winnie Cooper.
The Uproxx answer to Corporate sponsored ads: Isn’t this commercial odd? Discuss.
She co-hosted a funny show on youtube, where they interviewed celebrities with dry humour.
She is very cute.
She purty.
Them titties ain’t retarded.
What is “commercial” ?
Yeah I had the unlimited plan from sprint..then got a smartphone and had to pay $10 extra for data..I said “but im already paying for unlimited data..why do i need to pay for more?” i was eventually told to leave..eff sprint
“Wonder”? No. I hate her job and I can change the channel.
Did somebody say…..Wonder?
What I wonder is what her titties look like.
Milana Vayntrub makes my heart a-flutter.
Grant Hill is actually really bright.
I went to high school with Grant, because of b-ball he never even had to show up to class
i think more about her boobs and face when i see those commercials. and how there’s a subtle racist vibe in the one where the black family all look and sound alike
I like how they pin back her shirt to highlight her bodacious tatas.
I’m not exactly a fan, but Grant Hill graduated from Duke University. Even as an athlete, that’s not easy. The author could have literally used almost any other athlete, and it would have made more sense/been funnier.
He used Grant Hill because Grant Hill was in one of these commercials so, no any other athlete would not have made more sense or been funnier.
Never change DG. I like the way your brain works.
So what about comparing the coverage?
[cdn.gifbay.com]
She was on the November 26th episode of Doug Loves Movies along with Leonard Maltin and Baron Vaughn and she was pretty effing charming. It’s worth a listen. I have no idea how to properly embed links, so here goes:
Well, that didn’t work. Let’s try this: [player.podtrac.com]
I am an AT&T loyal customer, wireless, TV, Internet, full package. But I SO SO SO SO SO MUCH HATE all these AT&T commercials! They are just plain DUMB and they have to go! Lily or whatever she is must go too, together with the Wendy’s Orangehead, FOREVER!