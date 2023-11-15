In a little over two weeks, Power Book III: Raising Kanan will make its return to STARZ for its third season . The series follows Kanan Stark in the 1990s and his early experiences in the drug game surrounded by his family and friends. Kanan Stark is a character originally played by 50 Cent in the original Power series who is also responsible for introducing James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tommy Egan into the drug game. With that being said, does this connection mean that you have to watch the original Power series before Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Do You Have To Watch Power To Understand Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Not necessarily. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the prequel to the original Power series, so it isn’t necessary to know the characters or the plot in the spin-off. Plus, after two seasons, we’ve yet to be introduced to the early moments of characters like Ghost and Tommy Egan in the drug game. Truthfully, that may not come for some time. Though, in an interview with Uproxx after season two, Power Book III: Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn spoke about the eventual inclusion of Power characters in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

“This is 1992 South Jamaica, Queens,” he said. “This isn’t Truth, this isn’t Ghost, this isn’t Tommy. We gotta get you invested in these characters and this world because if you’re not invested in them, you won’t give a sh*t what we do to them, you won’t care — and by the way, as a writer, neither would I.” He added, “We’re taking the time to develop these characters and get our audience, not just invested, but also sort of seeing themselves in the characters.”

Watching the original Power series would help you understand Kanan Stark’s importance to the Power Universe and why an entire spin-off was built around his story. As helpful as that is to know, it’s not completely necessary to understand Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ will return to STARZ for season three on December 1.