Do You Have To Watch ‘Top Boy: Summerhouse’ Before ‘Top Boy?’

In just a couple of days, the long-awaited return of Top Boy will finally happen as the show’s third and final season will debut in full on Netflix on September 7. The show returns after its second season, which debuted in March 2022, concluded with a shocking ending. (SPOILER INCOMING:) Jamie (played by Michael Ward) was ambushed at his home and ruthlessly killed by Gerard “Sully” Sullivan (played by Kane Robinson), and the aftermath of this is on everyone’s mind as season three’s debut nears.

The Top Boy experience began with Top Boy: Summerhouse, a show that is essentially a prequel to the current series. Through eight episodes across two seasons, viewers were introduced to main characters like Dushane, Sully, Dris, and Gem. With that being said, most of the names we know in the current Top Boy series were introduced at the show’s start in 2019. So, how important is Top Boy: Summerhouse to Top Boy?