Donald Glover Will Create And Star In A New FX Comedy About The Atlanta Music Scene

Well I guess all that speculation about Donald Glover’s reduced role on Community this season and his “disappearance” seem a little silly now, as FX just announced that he will be developing a new comedy for the network about the Atlanta music scene.
The actor-comedian is set to write, executive produce and play the lead in a half-hour comedy, which has landed at FX for development. Tentatively entitled Atlanta, the comedy is set against the backdrop of the Atlanta music scene. Glover grew up in Atlanta and has an active music career as a hip-hop artist, stage name Childish Gambino. I hear several networks were interested in Atlanta but, in addition to the FX comedy brand, Glover also was attracted by the network’s willingness to accommodate his music touring schedule.
Glover famously got hired to write for 30 Rock while he was still a student at NYU, so he obviously has some chops in that department. (We’ll call this the Good Enough For Tina Fey, Good Enough For Me theorem.) The question is whether he’ll be able to carry an entire half-hour every week by himself. And since there’s really no way to judge that effectively until we see the final product, I suppose the only thing left to say about Donald Glover making a music-themed comedy set in Atlanta is BIG BOI AND ANDRE 3000 IN RECURRING ROLES AS THEMSELVES PLEASE AND THANK YOU.
So he left a show I always watch to do a show I’ll never watch.
He will be when this show is canceled (I’m assuming it even makes it that far).
The Professor nailed it. I can’t even find a vague interest in this thing. Donald Glover is a talented guy but this just doesn’t appeal to me at all. Best of luck, Mr. Glover. Shame you couldn’t finish the full season and then work on this new show.
White girls love Donald Glover. FX is *specifically* trying to break into the female market. I’ve read this in articles.
About 2 months ago I had a customer in my store, really awesome guy, total asshole but in a good way, you know? Anyways he mentioned he was a screenwriter and he listed some credits but the only thing that click was “Last of the Mohicans. I was able to 100% verify he wasn’t full of shit and that he was writing one last thing before he retired and it was a miniseries based around the show. This was a solid month before it was initially released. Anyways we had a great conversation that even extended to a few cigarettes outside, and he was asking me what type of demographics FX played too, and I mentioned how it was primarily young men. He was kind of surprised because he said “LOTM has a HUGE female following” or something like that. But then I remembered during their big announcement about splitting into 3 networks they spoke about wanting to appeal to women more.
And that’s what this is. Donald Glover has a *huge* female following. Childish Gambino concerts basically look like a slightly more diverse frat party, but as far as m/f ratio goes it’s definitely more women. The men will watch too, but it’s pretty clear with this, the Last of the Mohicans, and even a bit with The Bridge and The Americans, FX is trying to mimic the success HBO has had with their “Sunday Date Night” rotation.
3 million other Americans didn’t have that same mindset as you, I guess
The faculty has clearly voted against this particular program.
I hope they cast Retta as a thinly-disguised version of Blondie from the Clermont Lounge.
Looking for a silver lining here, he could probably use a dose of abject failure at this stage in his career to help ground him.
But what if he doesn’t fail? What if that charming sonuvabitch continues to make me feel bad about all of my life choices?
What I’m saying is I hate how good he is at things while also being young and attractive.
I will eat a backwards Braves hat if this goes more than 10 episodes.
I know the show’s concept sounds too narrow and set up for failure, but what my comment presupposes is what if it doesn’t?!?
You want a silver lining? What if Young Jeezy plays the Kramer type character each episode. A bullet goes through the door, in walks Jeezy saying YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
There’s your GD silver lining.
Already got ordered for a second season. Have you already eaten the Braves hat?
Maybe they can get Shelly Long and David Caruso in the cast. Then we can all speculate which cast member will be the first to bolt.
So is this going to be about the Atlanta music scene or the Atlanta hip-hop music scene?
I would be down for copious amounts of Mastodon on this show. It’s probably the hip-hop scene, but for now I’ll just imagine that Mastodon shreds our collective faces off for the first 5 minutes of every show (or possibly the last 5; I’m a reasonable man).
I’ll probably watch either way, but it might be nice to show all the music. And maybe include Athens, too?
Can someone tell me what that girl in the background of that photo is doing? Speaking into a mic? drinking from a straw? adjusting her bra?
Seriously. Outcast, Ludacris, and a cameo by Lil’ Jon. Then we can get into the other guest stars.
I hope this is a t.v. sequel of Derrick Comedy’s Mystery Team. That would be swell.
I was going to throw in that Mystery Team is evidence that DG/CB can’t carry it on his own, but…to each their own…
Donald is talented, for sure. Loved his Troy on Community, enjoyed his standup, and his rapping doesn’t suck. BUT, this sounds an awful like Troy McClure in “The Contrabulous Fabtraption of Professor Horatio Hufnagel”
2 Golden Globes so it’s doing aight.
I really should hate this man as: a. he’s accomplished more in his young life than I ever will, b. he’s leaving one of my favorite shows midseason (and happens to be my favorite character), c. did I mention how good he is at EVERYTHING? But then I either listen to his music, read his tweets, or even look at the banner pic and I just can’t stay mad at him. This SHOULD make me hate him more, but it doesn’t, which kinda makes me hate him more, but then, *head explodes*
I think he’s prioritizing music over comedy at this point and it’s seeping through into his career choices in general. Not a big fan of this but he’s undoubtedly talented at both. I just wonder if he’d be better off keeping these two talents separate.
I started to co-sign the 3000 and Big Boi wish only to see the outright contempt from some towards hip-hop/any genre not your favorite. Open your mind people and realize guess what it ain’t all about you
Right. And the viewership of FX is famous for its love of hip hop?
This isn’t about being close-minded; I want Donald Glover to be successful and I think people are just expressing concern that a show with this sort of premise might not make it on FX. I would rather have seen him stick it out on Community, a show that, more often than not I enjoy, than to see him live it and start a new show that’s premise sounds shaky at best.
And, for what it’s worth, I hope I’m proven wrong and that it turns out to be well-written, character-driven, and funny as hell.
Over/Under on the Number of “Oh Hell Nah’s” per episode?
“I think people are just expressing concern that a show with this sort of premise might not make it on FX.”
Soooo, why might a show with this premise not work on FX? Is it the network or the premise? In either case, why the pessimism?
It’s the network. I don’t think the network’s demographic will be interested in a show about the Atlanta hip hop scene. And it’s not pessimism. I would make the same observation about a football highlights reel show on Lifetime.
Community has been working on borrowed time for a while now. After every season it seems like it’s thiiiiiiissss close to getting canceled.
So it’s smart move for him to try to strike out on his own, star and run his own ship instead of just being a great character within a ensemble of great characters.
What the fuck is wrong with you people?
Hip Hop? awesome. Atlanta’s Hip Hop scene? awesome. Donald Glover? awesome.
This is a great idea, ya dummies.
The collective shift against him based on little to no information, and mainly just because he’s leaving Community, is one of the more damning and embarrassing things this community has done
This guy is too talented and he’s doing too much; he’s going to collapse.
Despite that, I’m very much interested in this.
Now, before I get all the nasty comments coming my way, you may already have got the impression that I, am in-fact gay and or at least bisexual. Yes, you’re right. And if D.G. comes out publically tomorrow and says that he only likes women and would never even consider an encounter with a dude, then fine, -I would be okay with that. And honestly, the feelings/vibes that I’ve been referring to haven’t sprung out of me just wanting/hoping that it might be true or me wanting it to be true. It’s honestly that feeling/vibe we all get, sometimes, just about something or somebody whereas there’s no predisposition based on our own beliefs, yearnings or wanting’s, but rather just that we get this overwhelming feeling that we know something about this person and or thing without actually *knowing *(ya’ll know what I mean?). It’s not intuition, but rather that gut or maybe even psychic feeling/impression about knowing something to be true or possibly true about something/someone that we previously knew nothing about. And with all that said, it also has nothing to do with me being so totally infatuated with him! (I thought I’d throw that in there as well).