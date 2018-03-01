Internet Famous ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Is Getting Her Own Show On TLC

TLC

Some people find relief in taking a long, hot bath, or walking along the beach at sunset. “Some” people. Others, like the 3.4 million curious subscribers of Dr. Sandra Lee’s YouTube channel, take comfort in watching videos like “A giant blackhead extracted in an 85 y.o accompanied by her daughter” and “A Goldmine of Blackhead & Whitehead Extractions.” Dr. Lee is better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, an internet famous, California-based dermatologist who uploads her nastiest cyst extractions and acne explosions to YouTube.

It’s disgusting, but it’s also weirdly cathartic and fascinating, which is why Dr. Lee is getting her own show on — where else — TLC, the home of such fine programming as Alaskan Women Looking for Love and Sex Sent Me to the ER.

The Wrap reports that Dr. Pimple Popper, “a series adaptation of Dr. Sandra Lee’s one-hour special, which aired on the network on Jan. 3,” will premiere during the summer. “Dr. Lee will poke, prod, and squeeze in order to resolve some unusual dermatological cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients. As each condition considerably affects the patients’ day-to-day lives, Dr. Lee and her team of medical assistants must bust out the syringes, scalpels, and squirt-protective face masks in order to get down to business.” The Crown is, like, good, but does it have squirt-protective face masks? Didn’t think so.

(Via The Wrap)