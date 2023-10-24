For one night, Breaking Bad turned into Drake-ing Bad (sorry).

Rapper Drake, who released his eighth studio album For All the Dogs earlier this month, turned 37 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, he held a birthday party at Casadonna in Miami, Florida, with two celebrity bartenders: Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. According to TMZ, “the two stars showed up floral shirts and all to Drake’s Miami bash… which likely served as an easy promotion for Bryan and Aaron’s Dos Hombres mezcal brand.”

In a video shared on Instagram by Drake’s producer BNYX, Paul can be overheard telling someone that a “Negroni is the easiest drink to make.” What about a Vodka Red Bull? Actually, never mind. I’m not going to argue with Jesse Pinkman. He’s been through enough.

“It’s important for Bryan and I, as founders of this company, that [our business partners] know that we are doing the work. We don’t want to just slap our names on something and let other people do the work,” Paul told MSNBC about Dos Hombres. “This is our baby, and we’re incredibly proud of our baby.” He added, “It’s brutal, but we have a good time doing it.”

Please enjoy Bryan Cranston getting loose on the dance floor. You deserve it.

Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston serving up drinks and dancing last night at Drake’s 37th birthday party in Miami. pic.twitter.com/z0NlDbMJch — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2023

(Via TMZ)