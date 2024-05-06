Forget “Espresso.” The song of the summer is “Do Not Diddle Kids.” Over the weekend, Drake released “The Heart Part 6,” his latest response to Kendrick Lamar‘s endless barrage of diss tracks. “Only f*ckin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager,” he raps, a response to Lamar accusing him of being inappropriate with underage girls, including the Stranger Things actress (“Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor”).

“Nah Drake” started trending on social media following the release of “The Heart Part 6,” as did a clip from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. In the season seven episode “Frank Reynolds’ Little Beauties,” Frank (Danny DeVito) asks Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Mac (Rob McElhenney) to help him write a song about how he does not “diddle” kids.

Frank’s proposed lyrics to “Do Not Diddle Kids”:

Do not diddle kids, it’s no good diddlin’ kids I wouldn’t do it with anybody younger than my daughter, not little kids, gotta be big Older than my wiiiife, older than my daughter

As Mac points out, “There is no quicker way for people to think that you are diddling kids than by writing a song about it!” A certain someone did not get the message.

“Oh my god. Drake’s response was to actually make a song about he doesn’t diddle kids. ‘The Heart Part 6’ is literally the It’s Always Sunny scene,” one X user wrote, while another added, “Drake literally pulled a Frank Reynolds.”