One of the most charming things to come out of Fargo was the fact that season two’s fictional husband and wife, played by Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, ended up finding love in real life. They became engaged in 2017 and announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year. The multi-talented couple is teaming up once again, this time on Comedy Central’s hilarious staple, Drunk History, as seen in this exclusive clip.

There’s something endlessly appealing about watching funny people over imbibe and dig into the minutia of forgotten corners of history. In an exclusive clip, host Derek Waters and comedian Alison Rich dive into the troubling disappearance of mystery novelist Agatha Christie, with Dunst as Christie and Plemons as the constable who looks into her vanishing act.

Despite a troubling lack of knowledge about Dorothy L. Sayers, Rich manages to (mostly) keep her wits about her as she drunkenly stumbles through her storytelling. Plemons is given the most to do, proving once again that he needs to do more comedy. Anyone who saw Game Night knows that the Breaking Bad alum is weirdly hilarious, especially with a drunk woman providing his dialogue.

Drunk History airs on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.