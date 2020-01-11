Dwayne Johnson Is Making A TV Comedy About His Early Days Called ‘Young Rock’

Ballers, the HBO sports show Dwayne Johnson somehow found time to make in between his endless movies, came to an end over the summer, capping off a five-season run and no doubt breaking the heart of super-fan Elizabeth Warren. But people who like the former wrestler on their TVs shouldn’t fret: As per The Hollywood Reporter, he’s heading to NBC for show about his early days called Young Rock.

Though the show will focus on the pugilist-turned-thespian’s formative years, Johnson will star in every episode. How that will work remains unclear as of now, but let’s assume he either acts as a kind of host, or perhaps he’ll play one of the adults back in the days when he took iconic high school pictures.

As of now, Young Rock has a mere 11-episode order from NBC and no set premiere date. What we do know is it will be co-written by Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan, as well as her longtime collaborator Jeff Chiang. Meanwhile, Johnson can still be seen in the super-hit sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, and he has the Disney amusement park adaptation Jungle Cruise due in July, as well as yet another Fast and/or Furious. And don’t forget this peerlessly busy man can also probably due a piledrive.

(Via THR)